A WVU professor held a webinar Tuesday day about Appalachia’s history of exclusion and exploitation, as part of the university’s Honoring Diversity Series.
Sarah Powell, an adjunct professor with the College of Applied Human Sciences, spoke of her West Virginian upbringing and how teaching in rural parts of the state pointed her studies in an Appalachian-focused direction.
Specifically, she reflected on the importance of power and place in Appalachia.
“I was born and raised in West Virginia as well. I think about how we can be impactful and intentional in the change-making in our own communities,” Powell said.
She also spoke about extraction industries and their history in Appalachia during the presentation.
“Our infrastructure is taken away from other places. So it ultimately is not just that one piece of material that one hunk of coal or that one tree that they're taking away. They're taking away a lot of other monetary opportunities to develop our space,” Powell said.
Extraction industries take raw materials from the earth, such as coal, timber and mills. These industries often include absentee land ownership, which is where someone does not live on the land they own.
Despite the dissociation between Appalachians and privilege, Powell spoke of many ways that racism and hierarchy would manifest themselves even in impoverished communities.
“To think about the term privilege and Appalachia being spoken in the same sentence, right, because we so often associate this region with being a working-class space, needing more economic capital or economic development opportunities. The reason for that is it was stripped away from us,” Powell said.
Powell, diving deep into Appalachian history, said that Appalachians have always been “othered” by their contemporaries and portrayed as uncivilized.
Even John F Kennedy’s famous campaigning in West Virginia had a political bend to it, aimed at framing Appalachia as poor, she said.
“They used that in the image of Appalachia, to replicate this narrative of it being rundown for but also white. That's an important piece here. They still portrayed it as a white space and that was the representation that was included in that media,” Powell said.
Powell spoke in depth about the Appalachian Regional Commission, an organization that defined the borders of the Appalachian region in 1965. We get most of our current understanding of Appalachia from this organization.
She highlighted how our current understanding of Appalachia is based on perpetuating negative stereotypes, and what is geographically considered Appalachia is based on exclusion.
She added that many of these exclusions have negatively impacted communities of color in Appalachia.
“But politically, we were able to make this happen through congressional acts of protecting white privilege, essentially. And there was of course a very careful effort to draw around if you see the county that is not included in Mississippi right here, and where it's kind of cut off in the far northwestern part of Mississippi. That's where you see a large population of Black communities as well," Powell said. "
"So they were very intentional to make sure that all of that federal money was going to go directly to white communities.”
Information about upcoming seminars for the Honoring Diversity Series can be found on the Honors College website.