WVU spokesperson John Bolt said the University is encouraging faculty and staff to consider course alternatives to physical classroom meetings if coronavirus reaches Morgantown.
"Professors have been asked to think about how they would handle classes if it comes to that," Bolt said.
Bolt said while there are no current plans to move courses online following spring break, the University is continuing to monitor the situation. He said the University is prepared to take additional precautions if necessary.
According to the WVU coronavirus website, faculty and staff are being trained to use online tools. Teaching and Learning Commons, partnered with ITS and Libraries, is being used to provide several “open lab” and webinar sessions.