West Virginia University Apartments is raising its rent for the second year in a row, matching a pre-pandemic trend.
Although prices remained stagnant from spring 2020 to 2022, students witnessed increased apartment rates in the years before, according to data provided by WVU Director of News Communications Shauna Johnson.
Now, many rates are once again being raised.
Gary Furbee, deputy general counsel and executive director of Real Estate Operations, has been following the trend of University Apartment rates since 2020 when he moved into his current position.
“Each apartment is sort of under its own management team. All of them report up through me through real estate,” he said in an interview with The Daily Athenaeum.
Furbee said University Apartments aims to increase rates by about 3% each year, although the amount raised varies depending on the location and type of room. The most expensive lease type, such as a single-bedroom unit, might not increase as much as the least expensive apartment type, like a four-bedroom unit.
Furbee said he and the apartment management team put together a price sheet each year to determine the most reasonable increase. Although there is some variance, he said the targeted 3% raise each year is based off of the market and rising expenses.
Rent for a two-bedroom/two-bathroom apartment at College Park increased from $749 per month during the 2022-2023 leasing year to $771 for the 2023-24 academic year. The same apartment type at Vandalia increased from $659 per month to $695.
The maximum rate per bedroom type is set by the WVU Board of Governors when tuition and fees are approved, according to Johnson.
Some causes of the increased rent are the city’s recent rise in fire service fees, the cutting of costs or services and inflation in utility prices, Furbee said.
“Each property has a budget that is contained, meaning the revenue we generate off of that property pays for the expenses associated with that property,” Furbee said. “So for example, if the cost of a painter goes up in those apartments, we have to accommodate that request … And that usually means an increase in revenue or cost.”
Although the University is facing a budget deficit, Furbee said there is no correlation between it and increasing University Apartment rates.
“Going back to the four communities, each of those are treated as an auxiliary component of the University, and so each one of those essentially has to be self-supporting,” Furbee said. “So what you may see happening on tuition and things of that sort really do not impact the apartments themselves.”
Although the University Apartment rates increase each year, Furbee said there has been no issue leasing out to students, as the apartments are at 98% capacity for fall 2023. In fact, he said it has been one of the fastest filling leasing years yet.
“For context, we have a little over 1600 beds. We run out by the unit,” Furbee said. “So each bedroom is a unit. And so we've got 1600 residents. And I think as of Friday, we might have about 36 beds still available for rent across the four communities.”
Since rates have increased, Furbee said he has not received any formal complaints from tenants, students or parents that have renewed their lease with the apartments.
“But the end result is that I think folks understood the situation with costs of just about everything going up. I think it was reasonable and we didn't apply for an unreasonable increase,” Furbee said. “If somebody didn't like that rate, they probably looked elsewhere.”
While increasing rates may not be a problem for some, other students find it an added financial challenge, especially in light of the rising cost of tuition.
Rachel Irwin, a tenant of College Park, is a self-supported student who is moving to Canvas Townhomes complex in light of the rent increase at University Apartments. She resided at College Park for two years.
“It gets harder to pay for because we already have so much that we have to pay for with tuition, groceries, rent and utilities and all that stuff,” Irwin said.
This comes at a time when students are seeing rising costs of tuition and additional fees.
This leasing year, students that renewed their lease before mid-December will be given a discount. For example, College Park residents living in a four-bedroom/four-bathroom who renewed their lease on time only saw their rent raised by a little over 1% instead of the proposed 3%.
Furbee said the discount works as a compromise even with the increased rates.
“Going forward, we will likely still have some sort of an incentive rate for renewals, but it will not be a flat rate,” he said.