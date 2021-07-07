In the 2021 Military Times “Best for Vets: Colleges” rankings, West Virginia University was ranked No. 40 for schools best for military service members and veterans, jumping 51 spots since last year.
Jerry Wood, director of the Center for Veteran, Military and Family Programs (CVMF), pointed to several reasons for this jump, including “a commitment on behalf of the university to support our veteran and military students and invest resources into that demographic.”
Wood attributed this improvement to the efforts of the CVMF team, university leadership, deans and academic advisors.
“It's all about trust with our veteran students. And I feel like we finally have an environment where they trust our certifying officials and us. If they need anything they come to us and ask us,” said Penny Lipscomb, associate director and program coordinator of the CVMF. “So, I feel like that's a huge difference that Jerry and I have made since we've been there.”
Lipscomb also named policy changes as another potential reason for this jump.
According to Lipscomb, accomplishments such as matching the Department of Defense’s $250 per credit hour tuition rate and changing attendance policies were extremely important for accommodating veteran students.
“I used to be an academic advisor and what I would see a lot are these students failing their courses because they have a military obligation,” she said. “So, we were able to change that policy—where the professor's now have to work with the students—and they cannot count their absences against them in a negative way.”
One way the CVMF has been working to meet the needs of veteran students is to create programs better designed for veteran success.
“We're expanding our programs at a pretty rapid pace to specifically assist and attract more veteran and military students to WVU,” Wood said.
Among the most notable of these programs is the integrated marketing communications program which is partnered with The Defense Information School located at Fort George G. Meade, MD. This online masters program prepares its military cohort for media jobs within both military and civilian life.
Wood also explained the importance of making in-person degree programs more accessible to veteran students.
She said in-person programs are important for “leveraging higher education as a potential vehicle to attract transitioning service members that are departing their military service to West Virginia and helping with workforce development across our state.”
Another resource available to WVU’s military and veteran community is the Mountaineer Bunker located in the Mountainlair. In Fall 2021 the Bunker will be reopening to 100% capacity for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Bunker contains a lounge and computer lab and offers tutoring services, coffee, printing, scantrons and more.
The Bunker also offers various employment opportunities including work studies and tutoring positions for students that are using their VA benefits. Interested students can reach out to veterans@mail.wvu.edu for more information.
“It's also a way where they can connect with their peers and that non-traditional student community and get to know one another and coordinate and develop connections and network,” Wood said.