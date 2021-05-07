Today Campus Recreation announced the Student Rec Center will begin a gradual reopening on Monday, May 17. For the past year, it’s served as one of the University’s primary facilities for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.
Now that its testing and vaccination clinics are wrapping up, the Rec Center is ready to offer recreational services to students once again.
“We recognize that there may be some things not available yet and procedures may seem more restrictive than anyone would like but we are navigating through various limitations and external guidance to provide the safest environment possible and we will continue to seek clearance to roll out expanded and streamlined access whenever possible,” Campus Recreation said in an email.
Students and staff will be required to make reservations online before entering the facility and present either a University issued ID or WVUGo mobile access barcode.
Additionally, the University is requiring students to complete a brief health screening and temperature scan upon entering the Rec Center.
The following areas will be available for reservations: bouldering sessions, cardio and strength, group fitness, lap swim sessions, lap swim session warm pool and warm pool group play.
In the coming weeks, the Rec Center will be cleaned in preparation for its reopening. Until then, lap swimming and bouldering will be canceled.
Students with questions regarding safety procedures and membership can contact Campus recreation at CampusRec@mail.wvu.edu.
Student Rec Center summer hours of operation:
- Monday – Friday: 6:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
- Saturday: 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.