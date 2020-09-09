WVU will receive $505,000 for visual therapy research to help West Virginians with glaucoma.
The project, which focuses on visual laser therapy, will receive this funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) National Eye Institute.
“This funding will help advance our vision research and make certain therapy options available for those that need them,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-WV, in a press release. “I am encouraged to see this investment coming into West Virginia and look forward to the progress made as a result.”
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WV, said that this funding will help WVU continue to lead in medical research.
“I look forward to seeing the results of this research and will continue to push for funding that supports research projects here in the Mountain State,” said Manchin.