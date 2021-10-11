West Virginia University released a minute-long land acknowledgment video on Monday for Indigenous Peoples’ Day.
In the video, Bob Pirner, Morgantown resident and Lakota speaker, reads a statement over top of cinematic footage from across West Virginia.
Our campuses were built on the ancestral territories of many Indigenous nations.Today, on Indigenous Peoples’ Day, we recognize and appreciate those who came before us in these West Virginia hills we call home. pic.twitter.com/9AUcgws63A— WVU Mountaineers (@WestVirginiaU) October 11, 2021
Here is the full statement:
The West Virginia University system, with campuses across West Virginia, resides on land that includes ancestral territories of the many Indigenous peoples including Shawnee, Lenape (Delaware), Haudenosaunee (Seneca, Cayuga, Onondaga, Oneida, Mohawk, Tuscarora) and Cherokee.
In acknowledging this, we recognize and appreciate those Indigenous nations whose territories we are living and working on. Indigenous peoples have been of the land currently known as West Virginia since time immemorial.
It is important that we understand both the context that has brought our University community to reside here, on this land, and our place within this long history. By acknowledging this we endeavor to always seek the truth about who we have been, who we are now and who we can become.