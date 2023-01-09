As West Virginia University kicked off its spring semester on Monday, students returned to campus facing chilly weather conditions.
As a reminder for the campus community, school officials shared the University’s winter weather policies for students and employees on Friday.
All decisions regarding weather closures or cancellations will be made after school officials review the conditions of local and campus roads. State-declared weather emergencies do not mean automatic closures of the University, according to the school’s policies for inclement weather.
The University encouraged students and employees to be mindful before driving under unsafe weather conditions. Additionally, students are encouraged to contact their professors when missing class due to weather conditions.
Some employees — dining, residence hall services, road and ground crews and libraries — may continue working during class cancellations when the campus is still open.
School officials said these employees are required to work with their supervisors when taking annual leave or PTO, in addition to working remotely or adjusting their schedule during the work week.
Some professors and instructors may also cancel or move their classes remotely as needed.
Closures or campus-wide class cancellations on the Morgantown campus will be announced via the WVU Alert system and posted on wvu.edu, safety.wvu.edu, enews.wvu.edu, students.wvu.edu and WVU’s Safety and Wellness pages on Twitter and Facebook.
Students are automatically registered for WVU Alerts, while parents, faculty and staff must sign up to receive the alerts.
Students and faculty and staff can also expect an email announcement via Unews and MOUNTAINEER E-News.