WVU’s Women’s Resource Center is giving away free menstrual cups to students who successfully complete a new Menstrual Module.
“I think it's a life-transforming product,” Leslie Tower, director of the Women’s Resource Center, said about menstrual cups. “It really changes your experience of having your period.”
The Menstrual Module is an online course developed by the Women’s Resource Center and a team of students and faculty with the goal of educating the campus community about menstrual cups.
“I've witnessed the scarcity of feminine hygiene products and menstrual hygiene products, and I've experienced it myself, especially with the cost and how expensive it is,” Folakemi Oso, graduate assistant for the Women’s Resource Center and master social work student who was involved in the project, said. “So when I got to know about the menstrual cup and how you can reuse it, I thought it was a good idea, and personally, I called some of my friends at home and told them about it.”
The module covers the benefits of using a reusable menstrual cup, sizing, insertion and removal techniques and common barriers and solutions to using a cup.
“What we're doing now is hopefully giving people a good foundational understanding of how to use a cup, what cup size is correct for you and so forth,” Tower said.
With a score of 80% or higher on the module, students can pick up a cup from the Women’s Resource Center on Tuesdays between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. during the spring semester. Students who complete the module on satellite campuses can email wrc@mail.wvu.edu for assistance.
This module comes after a series of events hosted by the center that offered free menstrual cups to students who signed up.
According to the center’s website, more than 800 cups have been given away since March 2020, and 98% of WVU participants who tried a cup were likely to keep it and recommend it to friends.
Despite these numbers, Tower’s team found some students still had barriers to using the cups.
“We did some surveys to see how folks are doing with the menstrual cups because there is a learning curve and found that…a decent proportion of them hadn't tried it, despite three or four months going by,” she said.
Tower said one common issue was not having a way to sterilize the cup.
“Steeping a cup in a coffee mug as you would tea, which I think students might have access to in the dorms ... That's just as good as boiling it on stovetop. So that reduces barriers to being able to use it,” Tower said.
The Women’s Resource Center also provides pH-balanced and perfume-free sterilizing wipes to students who do not have access to a stove.
Tower’s team found other students had fears about the efficacy of cups and their ability to insert or remove them properly.
“Some students just pick up the cups, they don't know what to do with it. They don't know how to start using it. They don't know how to store the cups, they don't know how to sterilize the cups and stuff like that, because we really need to keep educating them,” Oso said.
According to Tower, 98% percent of people who used their menstrual cup throughout an entire period cycle were happy with the cup, but people who only tried it once or twice were more likely to be dissatisfied.
“I'm hoping a module will increase the number of people who actually stick with it, and maybe help reduce that learning curve by learning some of the tricks and tips that we're teaching in the module,” Tower said.
One of the benefits of using a reusable menstrual cup is that it can last up to 10 years, reducing both the cost of menstrual products and the overall impact on the environment.
Menstrual cups can also remain inside the body much longer than tampons, lasting from six to 10 hours. The silicone material is also a safer alternative to tampons, Tower said, reducing the chance of microtears that can lead to Toxic Shock Syndrome.
For Oso, the ability to spread the word about these benefits is exciting.
“Imagine if we give out five cups to five students, and they all take it home and they have sisters. Imagine their sisters also adopting using period cups. Imagine extending it to the whole of West Virginia and everyone gets to know more about cups,” she said.
Tower hopes students will take advantage of the program and access the free resource.
“I really encourage students to take the opportunity for the free cup. So there isn't that investment, that financial leap you have to take and, and give it your best shot for a period cycle. If you have any problems, the Women's Resource Center is there to take your questions. We also have a lot of information online,” she said.
For more information about the Women’s Resource Center visit wrc.wvu.edu.