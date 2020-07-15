U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced Wednesday that the West Virginia University Research Corporation has been awarded more than half a million dollars from the National Science Foundation for two separate research projects.
In a press release, it was revealed that $532,660 would be going toward “exploring environmental drivers of morphological change through phylogenetic paleoecology,” while the remaining $46,943 would contribute to a workshop on responsible and conduct of research resources.
Manchin and Capito, both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, were pleased to see WVU receive more research funding and cited the university’s prestige in the research department.
“Projects such as these create more opportunity for students across our state,” Sen. Capito said in the release. “We must always to support our higher education institutions in West Virginia, and one way to do that is by ensuring they have the resources needed to have successful and enriching learning experiences.”
The WVU Research Corporation, which was founded as a not-for-profit corporation in 1985, aims to support research at WVU and provide “evaluation, development, patenting, management, and marketing services for inventions of the faculty, staff and students of the University,” according to its website.