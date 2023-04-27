Researchers at West Virginia University have developed a toolkit to change how domestic violence is screened in the medical industry into a more inclusive way for the safety needs of all patients.
The toolkit, which has been in the making for the past seven years, is meant to improve and educate medical professionals on screening for domestic violence. It works as a paper guide on how to perform a proper screening based on the team’s research.
Right now, there are several recognized screening tools that guide healthcare providers on how to use psychometric data to determine domestic violence risk in patients.
These guides usually include a list of questions or warning signs in patients, as well as a scale for measuring the level of violence patients have experienced. Healthcare providers will then use that scale to determine steps for intervention.
Researchers, like Associate Professor Danielle Davidov, believe the current way of screening is set up in a way that is not sufficient enough for the safety of domestic violence survivors.
“It operates as something that is briefly screened for, rather than a true universal assessment of a person's safety,” Davidov said.
Almost all questions asked during traditional screenings are designed in black and white and can be answered by a simple yes or no, according to Davidov.
She said experiences with domestic violence will not be the same for everyone and can include gray areas, adding that the current screening method used by medical professionals doesn't always account for the diverse backgrounds and varying environments of patients.
For example, the level of intervention one patient needs in their situation might not be the same as another, and this gap could cause some things to be missed in a more limited screening process.
“There is a lot of pressure on health care providers to screen for a lot of different issues. We know that more people that experience domestic violence are seen more in health care than shelters or a criminal justice setting, so it makes sense screening assessment would take place in this environment,” Davidov said.
With that in mind, Davidov and her team of researchers want to implement a new way of conducting domestic violence screening through this toolkit.
One of the biggest issues Davidov noticed with previous testing was the disconnect between researchers of domestic violence and those who experience it.
“We learned that there seems to be a disconnect between what researchers are studying related to what patients might want or need when it comes to domestic violence screening compared to what survivors actually want,” she said.
The toolkit contains information on how to implement new strategies to combat this.
“We outline and map out our procedures from start to finish on how to explore things that are involved in screening that are important to patients and survivors, not just what is important to researchers,” Davidov said.
She said implementing these procedures, which focus on the safety of survivors and how to combat their current situations, will be more beneficial to them.
According to Davidov, part of the research was gathering information from a survivor advisory board, medical professionals and key stakeholders to discuss the current setup for screening patients.
They learned from survivors that they want to feel safe and heard in an environment where they're sharing their situations. This information helped Davidov and her team create a toolkit that restructures the screening process with these considerations.
Davidov said the goal of the toolkit is to map out ways for healthcare providers to assess patients, educate and make referrals, as first reported by the School of Public Health.
Davidov’s passion for her research on domestic violence came early on.
“What motivated me to be interested in the topic of intimate partner violence was a situation with a childhood peer, who was in an abusive relationship. I tried to help with the tools I had available at the time, which, looking back, weren’t the best,” she said.
She explained that as she went through undergraduate and graduate school, she became interested in prevention and intervention opportunities for those at risk of becoming and currently being affected by domestic violence. She also wanted to learn how to prevent young adults from entering abusive relationships and help those currently in them.
“The toolkit is most beneficial for anyone wanting to experience working with survivors,” Davidov said.
The toolkit is currently in the works of being published online, where the public or medical professionals can view it. Davidov’s team hopes this will attract a desire to change the ways domestic violence screenings are conducted.
According to Davidov, some locations have already begun switching their screening to reflect the toolkit’s processes.