West Virginia University paused Title IX training for employees on Friday due to the discovery of “factual errors” in its content.
Training has since resumed after corrections were made to follow federal guidelines outlined by Title IX.
The training had previously insinuated that employees should “conduct their own investigations into inappropriate behavior.” Instead, they are instructed to submit a complaint form to the University’s Title IX Coordinator, James Goins, as outlined in federal regulations.
“In short, West Virginia University strongly believes that harassing and discriminating behavior should be immediately reported and investigated by neutral investigators,” the University said in an announcement to employees Tuesday.
The Discrimination & Harassment Prevention & Meridians: Title IX training module was initially sent to university employees on Feb. 3.
Over two weeks later, the University announced that it had discovered errors within the module regarding terminology and sourcing of the data used in the training.
Employees who had previously completed the module before revisions were made are not required to complete the updated training, according to April Kaull, executive director of communications for University Relations.
One revision concerned a section of the training that prompted employees to give short responses about personal thoughts or experiences in relation to certain questions. The University has since clarified that these responses were intended to remain anonymous and would not result in a report of inappropriate behaviors or actions.
Another revision was made to specify that the data and statistics included in the module were from a national collection. The original training did not include a source for the data used.
An additional correction was made to distinguish the term “mandatory reporter” from “responsible employee.”
According to the Board of Governors Governance Rule 1.6, a responsible employee is defined as an employee “in a leadership or supervisory position, or who have significant responsibility for the welfare of students or employees.”
This definition includes the following employees: Title IX Coordinator, Deputy Title IX Coordinators, University police officers, Senior Administrators (in Residence Life, Student Life, and Athletics), University Senior Administrators (including Senior Administrators within each College or School), resident assistants, faculty and athletic team coaches and their staff.
Another error in the training included a link to the “WVU Sexual Harassment Prevention Policy.” There is not a policy at WVU by this name which caused confusion among training participants.
The final error that was found in the original employee training involved improper terminology related to “conduct associated with harassment and discrimination.” The original module referred to these behaviors as “illegal” though they may not constitute a crime.
“Although harassment and discrimination, as discussed in the context of this training, are inappropriate and is conduct that is not permitted on our campus, they are not typically crimes without additional facts present, which the original training did not distinguish,” the University said.
Additional resources on discrimination and harassment prevention can be at safety.wvu.edu.