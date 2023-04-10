Internet service at West Virginia University was restored on Saturday after three separate outages this past week.
School officials confirmed Monday that the network is now stable and that disruptions were caused by a series of “hardware failures.”
WVU internet is stable after 3 outages caused by 3 hardware failures:· 1:10-1:59 pm Wednesday· Noon to 12:10 pm Thursday· 3:30 am to 12:30 pm SaturdayWe’ll be replacing hardware this coming week as it arrives. We aim to prevent more disruption but can't eliminate all risk.— WVU IT Services (@WVUITServices) April 9, 2023
“WVU has redundant and resilient systems so, when one internet service provider fails, traffic is automatically rerouted to another,” officials wrote in a press release. “However, multiple hardware failures disrupted what is normally a seamless process, severing connections between the WVU main Data Center and the network cores on the Downtown and Health Sciences campuses.”
WVU Internet Technology Services said it will replace affected hardware as parts arrive this week. However, they added that disruptions are still possible in the meantime.
Faculty were advised that students with deadlines at the following times were unable to submit assignments:
Wednesday, April 5 (49 minutes from 1:10 p.m. to 1:59 p.m.)
Thursday, April 6 (10 minutes from noon to 12:10 p.m.)
Saturday, April 8 (Nine hours from 3:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.)
Still, school officials say the internet and services like WVU Login, Portal, eCampus and STAR were accessible outside the outage periods.
Another outage was reported Monday after one of WVU'S internet service providers experienced a 10-minute disruption. Officials said it was unrelated to the previous network issues.
One of WVU’s internet providers experienced an 10-minute outage that began at noon today. We know eCampus and VPN were affected. The provider is investigating the incident and WVU’s networking team is monitoring the situation. This was NOT related to the previous outages.— WVU IT Services (@WVUITServices) April 10, 2023
To prepare for future issues, ITS said it will also look for ways to make some services more available during network outages.