As state lawmakers enter their regular 60-day session, leaders of higher education in West Virginia look to Charleston for support amid ongoing financial challenges and declining student enrollment.
At West Virginia University, school administrators say they are hoping for some stability when it comes to state funding for higher education, which has dropped repeatedly in the past decade.
“We are hopeful, given the state's finances, that we will not see a reduction but some stability in maintaining our state appropriations at existing levels,” Vice President for Strategic Initiatives Rob Alsop said in an interview.
He added that the University could use additional support from the state in ensuring facilities on campus are in an adequate condition.
According to Alsop, the West Virginia Higher Education Commission will be making a request to the state Legislature for “one-time monies” to offset deferred maintenance costs.
The Commission represents a dozen colleges and universities in West Virginia, including WVU.
“We'll be supporting the Higher Education Policy Commission in their request for additional dollars either this year or in the coming three or four years to help us with deferred maintenance needs on our campus,” Alsop said.
Last month, administrators reported WVU’s financial statements for the 2022 fiscal year to the Board of Governors, outlining the University’s financial performance.
While the WVU’s net position increased by $400,000, meaning an overall increase in assets, revenues declined and expenses increased. The financial statements attribute the school’s revenue decrease to lower amounts of investment income, grants, gifts and state appropriations.
“If you look at everything that happened during COVID, you know, it sort of turned the overall world upside down, moving forward in a number of different ways. And so we were able to navigate COVID from a financial perspective in an okay position,” Alsop said.
However, WVU was able to spend $183 million on capital projects like the Athletics Performance Center, paving on the Coliseum parking lot (which was partially paid for by a new $1 parking fee), the Coliseum Courtside Club and renovations to the PRT.
Fewer students going to college has also taken a toll on the school’s financial picture with enrollment down 3.5% in the fall of 2022 from the previous year, according to the financial statements.
In an email to campus faculty and staff in November, Alsop said university administrators expect another decline in enrollment in the 2024 fiscal year, adding next year will be "difficult from a financial perspective."
Declining enrollment is a growing challenge for higher education in West Virginia as a whole.
In a Legislative Lookahead, hosted by the West Virginia Press Association on Friday, WVU’s Assistant Vice President of Enrollment George Zimmerman discussed the statewide decrease in college enrollment.
Zimmerman cited the state’s decline in birth rates, which he called a “demographic cliff,” as a reason for the drop in enrollment. He added that there needs to be a greater level of preparedness for students entering institutions of higher education.
“We have heard about the [low] math and English scores, we have heard about the need to better support our students, and that is something we are looking at, I know, at WVU,” Zimmerman said.
According to Alsop, the University is financially in a “relatively good position," but he said the state’s declining student enrollment will continue to impact expenses.
“I don't think there's any question with, you know, the declining enrollment in the state of West Virginia, and in some of our key markets, that the next several years for the University is going to be one where we're gonna have to do more with less,” he said.
Reducing costs, improving efficiency and maximizing revenue opportunities were reported as ways to deal with WVU’s budget challenges, according to the school’s latest financial statements.
In an email to campus employees on Nov. 17, Alsop reported the University didn’t meet its revenue expectations for the 2023 fiscal year and that “additional measures” would need to be taken to meet budget goals.
These measures, which Alsop said should be adhered to "without exception," include a “heavy hiring frost" — asking that "no hiring be done except in critical circumstances" — and a limit to the use of overtime pay and temporary employees.
Additionally, he said all purchases over $5,000 would need to be approved by a dean or unit vice president, ending “employee only” hospitality events, and that printing usage would need to be limited.
In a Faculty Senate meeting last month, WVU President E. Gordon Gee said the measures are an attempt to be proactive.
“We feel very confident about our overall budget ... but the issue is that we have come up with a shortfall,” Gee said.
“But we don't want to come back and in six months or a year and say, ‘Well gee, we’re gonna really have to go into more draconian measures.”