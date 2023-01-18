The WVU Student Government Association passed a proclamation Wednesday night opposing the “campus carry” bill moving through the state Legislature.
Senate Bill 10, or the Campus Self-Defence Act, would allow people with concealed firearm permits to carry on college and university campuses. The Senate Judiciary Committee authorized the bill Wednesday, which will now advance to the Senate.
The proclamation, authored by President Pro Tempore Azeem Khan, said SGA “opposes the passage of any legislation which will end longstanding prohibitions on the carrying of firearms” and “supports maintaining the autonomy of the University’s Boards of Governors to serve as the primary decision-maker or matters relating to the allowance of concealed carry.”
WVU President E. Gordon Gee and Marshall University President Brad D. Smith shared similar concerns in a joint letter to lawmakers earlier Wednesday, arguing that the schools’ “board of governors are best suited to decide whether guns should be permitted on campus.”
On Tuesday, WVU’s Faculty Senate issued a resolution opposing SB 10 asking lawmakers to "preserve institutional control" over decisions relating to concealed carry on campus.
A majority of SGA’s legislative body spoke out against the bill in Wednesday’s meeting pointing to specific concerns over mental health and potential effects on student enrollment.
“It is going to significantly impact people’s decisions on whether or not they want to come to school here,” College Sen. Jillian Blair said. “I mean, I’ve lived here my whole life. I think I have heard more times than I ever want to hear again that young people are leaving the state.”
College Sen. Garrett Oursler added that declines in enrollment could exacerbate existing financial strains at the University.
College Senator Bella Mitchell, a former resident assistant, said the bill would put RAs in “uncomfortable positions.”
“Remember you're relying on 18 to 20-year-olds, in particular in the residence halls, to make really great decisions,” Mitchell said. “I think that it’s unfair to ask people working in those buildings to potentially handle firearms.”
SB 10 would allow colleges and universities to regulate firearms in campus residence halls, except for common spaces like lounges, dining halls and study areas. Those institutions would be required to provide either a secure storage location in at least one campus residence hall or make individual safes available in residential rooms.
Some SGA senators spoke in favor of the SB 10, arguing it’s an opportunity to educate students about firearm safety.
Sen. Christian Miller requested the body collect more polling data on student opinions on campus carry before voting on the proclamation.
He cited an SGA survey from December where 51% of respondents opposed or somewhat opposed campus carry. A couple hundred students responded, according to Khan.
SGA’s approved proclamation will be sent to a collection of WVU administrators and state leaders, including Gov. Jim Justice, State Senate President Craig Blair and House Speaker Roger Handshaw.