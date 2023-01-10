Although students just returned to campus to take on a new semester, some have graduation on the mind.
West Virginia University announced Friday that its May 2023 commencement weekend will take place May 12-14.
Any graduates interested in participating in the ceremonies are required to register with their school or college this semester.
For updates on the ceremonies and information about graduation, students and parents can visit WVU's graduation website and Facebook page.
Potomac State College and WVU Institute of Technology will conduct their commencement ceremonies on May 6.
According to the University, diplomas will be mailed once grades are certified by the Office of the University Registrar.
A full schedule for the commencement weekend can be found below (provided by WVU).
Friday, May 12:
- Reed College of Media, 9 a.m., Coliseum
- College of Law, 9:30 a.m., Canady Creative Arts Center
- School of Medicine Professional Programs, noon, Coliseum
- College of Creative Arts, 12:30 p.m., Canady Creative Arts Center
- Benjamin M. Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources, 3:30 p.m., Coliseum
- School of Public Health, 4 p.m., Canady Creative Arts Center
- School of Medicine MD, PhD, Masters (Biomedical Sciences, Health Sciences and Clinical & Translational Science), 7 p.m., Canady Creative Arts Center
Saturday, May 13:
- College of Applied Human Sciences, 9 a.m., Coliseum
- School of Dentistry, 9:30 a.m., Canady Creative Arts Center
- Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design, 12:30 p.m., Coliseum
- School of Pharmacy, 1 p.m., Canady Creative Arts Center
- School of Nursing, 4:30 p.m., Canady Creative Arts Center
- John Chambers College of Business and Economics, 4 p.m., Coliseum
Sunday, May 14:
- Eberly College of Arts and Sciences, 11 a.m., Coliseum