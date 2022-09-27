When WVU’s highly-anticipated FallFest returned last month after a two-year hiatus, hundreds of thousands of dollars less was spent on the actual performances than a decade ago.
The concert lineup for the event initially faced backlash from students online who felt as though their suggestions were not taken into consideration by WVU Arts and Entertainment (A&E).
However, interns with A&E said the lineup was chosen directly from the suggestion poll they sent to students last semester, adding the event was successful in the end.
“I think anybody who was at FallFest could feel the energy there because it’s been two years since we’ve had this. Honestly, I would have been thrilled with anybody up on that stage because I’m so happy to be getting into events again,” Rachel Johnson, a booking intern with A&E Student Events said.
Regardless of whether students appreciated the concert lineup or not, here’s how much it cost.
WVU agreed to pay this year’s artists a total of $416,000, according to contracts obtained by The Daily Athenaeum through a public records request.
However, Shauna Johnson, director of news communications, said the total amount spent on FallFest this semester is still being calculated.
The amount spent this year was an increase from the combined $350,000 that performers received in 2019 — the last time FallFest was held at WVU — and about $100,000 more than the 2018 performance.
Still, this total is significantly less than prior FallFest years, including the 2014 performance, which costs $673,000 and featured performances by Kendrick Lamar, Dierks Bentley and MAGIC! In 2013, the most expensive year since 2010, the concert featured performances by Macklemore, Capital Cities and others, costing more than $760,000.
The two most expensive FallFest years since 2010 were 2012 and 2013, though both lineups included five or more artists.
In the least expensive years, the event held fewer performances, although the lineup had more notable artists like Mac Miller and the Cold War Kids in 2016 and Cage the Elephant and 21 Savage in 2017.
Furthermore, in past years, the University has hired several award-winning artists.
In 2010, one of the headlining performances was by Maroon 5, a pop group that has won several awards since 2004, including MTV’s Video Music Award for best new artist, Grammy Awards for best new artist, People’s choice awards and Teen choice awards, totaling 109 awards since their debut.
That year, FallFest also featured performances by three-time Grammy award winner Ludacris and 2009 American Idol winner Kris Allen among others.
The contractual cost for the performances was more than $584,000.
By the time Kendrick Lamar performed at FallFest in 2014, he had already been nominated and won several awards, including lyricist of the year and best male hip-hop artist at the Black Entertainment Television (BET) network awards. He had also had several Grammy nominations.
In 2014, FallFest performances cost the University over $673,000.
This year, none of the artists were nominated or awarded any Grammys before their performance.
Interns at A&E who helped book the artists said that a lot of factors went into choosing the artist lineup this year other than cost, including student preference, availability and whether or not they performed on college campuses.
However, Johnson said that many factors contribute to the cost WVU will spend on FallFest.
“The cost variation from year to year is not unusual for an event of this size with multiple artists and many moving parts,” she said.
The cost of FallFest has been avoided by the University for the past two years due to the pandemic.
Now, it is an additional cost that WVU must account for when balancing its funding, which primarily comes from student tuition and fees.
Even as tuition continues to rise for WVU students, it is apparent that funding for FallFest performances is being used elsewhere.
Johnson said Welcome Week, as a whole, has grown in the past decade.
With each new addition, the budget is spread farther.
“With additions like Monday Night Lights, Mountaineer MovieFest and the Rec Center Pool Party, FallFest is now just one of a host of events designed to help students connect as they begin the academic year at WVU,” Johnson said.