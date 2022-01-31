WVU is streamlining the process for students and employees who wish to update their preferred first and last name on University systems like email accounts, registration portals and virtual classrooms, according to an Instagram post from the LGBTQ+ Center.
Previously, any student or employee wishing to change their name in any system had to formally request the change through Information Technology Services.
Now, anyone interested in updating their name in any University system can do so in the new “Manage Account” feature found at login.wvu.edu, according to the post.
After an updated name has been submitted, it will automatically be compared to a database of thousands of names and nicknames for approval. Names not found in the database will undergo further review.
If a name match is found in the database, it will be immediately approved and sent to all systems capable of updating the individual’s name. WVU said approvals should take no longer than one business day.
The current systems accepting name updates are Banner/STAR, eCampus/Blackboard; MIX/Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, directory.wvu.edu and CS Gold — the software behind the WVU ID card.
A student or employee’s MIX email address will not change as a result of the updated name preference, but their display name will.
Some WVU systems and vendors are not equipped to process name updates yet; however, the University said the updated name will automatically transfer as they become capable.
Those who have processed a name update manually aren’t required to make an additional request through the manage account feature.
More information can be found in the ITS Help Center or by emailing ITSHelp@mail.wvu.edu for specific questions.