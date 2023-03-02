Last fall, Andrew Shephard, a senior computer science and industrial engineering student, launched a new social media app called “Stingray” to help WVU students connect with each other.
The premise of the app is for students to interact with other students' profiles that they find funny or interesting. If a student likes a particular profile, they can vote for that profile to be a “Stingray,” and the four profiles with the most votes will become “Stingrays” for a week.
A Stingray's posts or “waves” are featured for everyone on the app to see for a week. The other users, or “Minnows,” can interact with the Stingrays for that week by upvoting and commenting on their posts.
Some of the app's other features include an anonymous chat room called 'The Bay,' reels and private messaging stories. There is also a Tinder-like feature that allows users to swipe on profiles, not to get matches or go on dates but to make friends and talk to people with similar interests.
Users can also customize their profiles with pictures, any student organizations they are a part of, favorite going out spots in Morgantown, what dorm you stayed in and more.
“Profiles are honestly the second biggest feature. The complexity you can go into profiles, it really gives you an idea of who you are talking to,” Shephard said.
Shephard has been working on the app for more than a year and said it was a grueling, ground-up process to get it on the App Store. To get an app approved for sale, he said you must send it to Apple or Google for approval from a review board.
“It was a good six weeks of nothing but me sending it in and them sending it back with three things that are wrong with it. You fix those and send it back and then fine-tune more things,” Shephard said.
“I remember the day I got it approved. I was in a computer science class, and my phone buzzed, and I was like, "Alright what got rejected this time?' And it said, 'Congratulations, your app got approved in the App Store.' I almost screamed in class.”
Since the app's approval, Stingray has had 100 total installs, around 60 creative profiles made and about 20 active users per day. Shephard said the next step for Stingray is to get more people on the app to engage with one another.
Shephard worked with the WVU LaunchLab during Stingray’s development and approval process.
LaunchLab, an innovation center that supports student entreprenuers at WVU, helped Shepard with the app's design and the paperwork on the business side of things.
“I think it's also going to be really good for college students because it's very interactive. Right now, and what I mean is, the more people are using it, the more he's able to change the function, see what works and doesn't,” Anne Jones, WVU LaunchLab’s business advisor, said.
Jones said one of the main parts of LaunchLab’s mission is to fail forward. Shephard said that he deals with failing on a daily basis because there are more problems than solutions with developing and maintaining an app.
Shephard updates the app frequently and has spent hours coding Stingray using Visual Studio Code from his MacBook.
“Andrew’s a really smart guy, and he's great to work with, so I think no matter what, he's gonna find a way to make it successful,” Shaun Wilson, a multimedia designer for LaunchLab, said. Shaun designed Stingray’s logo.
“It’s fun, the more people we have on here the more fun it gets,” Shephard said.