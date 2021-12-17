A West Virginia University student died off campus on Friday, Executive Director of Communications April Kaull confirmed to The Daily Athenaeum in an email.
Kaull said the University had been notified of the death and that it occurred earlier Friday.
“We are devastated by this loss, and we are grieving today,” Dean of Students Corey Farris said. “We have been in touch with the student’s family and friends to offer our support, and we will continue to provide whatever resources and help are necessary. We respect their need for privacy during this difficult time, especially going into the holiday season.”
The name of the student or the cause of death was not shared.
This story will be updated as more details are made public.