A WVU student has been named one of 41 recipients of the prestigious Marshall Scholarship and will get the opportunity to study in the United Kingdom for two years funded by the British government.
Myya Helm, a double major in political science and international studies with a minor in Arabic studies, plans to study at Cardiff University in Wales.
"This is the opportunity of a lifetime, and it feels indescribable to know that this accomplishment is entirely my own," Helm wrote on Twitter. "There’s so much more to come!"
She plans to pursue a two-year research Master of Philosophy in history with a focus on the Welsh history of Black working class coal miners.
"There are a lot of similarities between the history of West Virginia and Wales, both major coal producers and exporters in the 20th century,” Helm told WVU Today last month. “With the Marshall Scholarship, I’m excited for the opportunity to study the impact of industrialization and the history of Black working class coal miners in Cardiff the same way I have in West Virginia. This experience would be highly impactful on my research, allowing me to critically document those legacies that have previously been lost to history, either intentionally or unintentionally."
She has represented WVU on its United Nations team, interned with the U.S. Department of State and worked as a West Virginia state legislative intern.
Helm is a board member for the West Virginia Black Heritage Festival and is currently working for the WVU LGBTQ+ Center as an AmeriCorps VISTA. An Honors College senior from West Union, she is also a Gilman International Scholar and an Eberly Arts and Sciences Scholar, and has been awarded a Boren Scholarship to study Arabic in Jordan.
“Marshall Scholars continue to represent the very best of American society, from their ingenuity and creativity to their commitment to public service,” said Dame Karen Pierce, British Ambassador to the United States. “For decades, the scholarship has played an important role in supporting young future leaders such as these and I am excited for them to continue their development at some of the UK’s top universities.”
The program received over 1,000 applicants from across the United States this year.