Students at West Virginia University walked out Thursday in protest of the recent near-total ban on abortion in the state.

The walkout was part of a nationwide effort on dozens of college campuses to demand reproductive justice, happening just days after the Supreme Court started its new term.

Minutes after the Woodburn Hall Clock struck 1 p.m., more than a hundred members of the campus and Morgantown communities gathered in the circle before being led to chant.

“My body!” Ellie Aerts, a graduate research student at WVU, called out to the crowd. “My choice!” they yelled back.

The protests occurring nationwide were coordinated by the Graduate Student Action Network, which contacted Aerts and WVU’s graduate student union, GPSS, a few weeks ago. The national group formed after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which ended federal protections for abortion rights, according to its leaders.

Ixya Vega, a field organizer for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and Morgantown City Council member, criticized the near-total abortion ban passed by West Virginia state lawmakers last month.

“Now, just because it has exceptions doesn’t mean that it’s acceptable,” Vegas said. “We should not have exceptions for the rights of our bodies.”

Several legal observers from the ACLU wearing blue vests stood on the outskirts of the crowd Thursday, taking notes. Aerts said they were present to protect attendees and ensure that no one’s rights were violated.

Local politicians were also in attendance, including Delegate Danielle Walker, Delegate Barbara Evans Fleischauer and U.S. House of Representatives candidate Barry Wendell.

“Let’s go, mountaineers,” Walker chanted with the crowd. “Let’s go mountaineers, straight to the damn polls.”

“We are one today, standing for reproductive health care because it is health care. I am an abortion patient. I am not a devil. I am not a demon. I am not a murderer,” Walker said. “I am a fucking patient.”

Members from West Virginia Campus Workers also spoke, discussing the implications of the state’s recent abortion ban for incarcerated people.

“I think it's important to talk about going beyond voting because not everybody has access to the right to vote like incarcerated people and people that don’t have legal citizenship,” Emily Walter, a research graduate assistant at WVU, said.

Aerts, who is a physiology Ph.D. candidate at WVU, shared that her dissertation is about reproductive neuroendocrinology, adding that she feels many legislators don’t understand the science behind reproductive health.

“Sex education in this country is so abysmal. I didn’t see a diagram of how my hormones change over my menstrual cycle until I literally went to get a degree in it,” Aerts said.

“Not only do we deserve the right to say what happens to our bodies, we deserve the right to understand what is happening to them.”

Local religious leaders were also in attendance and spoke to the crowd, aiming to deconstruct religion as a weapon for many pro-life arguments.

“We know that unfortunately when it comes to this particular issue, religious voices are usually heaping shame and stigma at people and basically weaponizing faith. We have a word for that: bullshit,” said Rev. Zac Morton, minister at First Presbyterian Church of Morgantown and member of West Virginia faith leaders for choice.

“I myself have had to have two abortions in my lifetime, and if that is the case for you too, God loves you,” said Rev. Emily Harden, pastor at the Church of the Covenant and member of West Virginia faith leader for choice.

Other speakers at the event included Ash Orr, president of Morgantown Pride, and Sophie Slaughter, history student and member of the Appalachian Prison Book Project, as well as two other students who read poems.

Additionally, the Appalachian Prison Book Project alongside West Virginia Campus Workers and a voter registration group tabled during the walkout.

A goal of the nationwide walkouts was to assert demands for change to the federal government, state governments and universities. Aerts listed demands for all three.

Some of the demands directed towards the University included the support of gender-affirming care, access to STI testing and contraceptives at the Student Health clinic, the creation of policies that would protect students and employees from repercussions for taking time off for abortion care and the installation of all-gender bathrooms in every campus building.

Speakers at the protest shared a QR code, encouraging those in attendance to sign a petition.