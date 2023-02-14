During her four years at WVU, Tiara Rowe remembers several instances of mental health crises on campus.
Now a senior, she said she fears the possible effects campus carry could have on the mental health of the campus community.
“I believe that West Virginia should recognize mental health first before allowing a campus full of 30,000 students to carry a gun,” Rowe said.
In recent years, there has been a growing mental health crisis at West Virginia University, including an increase in reported and attempted suicides.
Research has shown that suicide is a leading cause of death among college and university students, and it accounts for more than half of gun-related deaths in the U.S. each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“As students, I believe that we have a right to speak out on these things, especially when we feel like our lives can be put at danger, whether it'd be ourselves or our friends or family members, we have a right to speak on this issue,” Rowe said.
Rowe was one of several students who gathered outside the Mountainlair on Monday for a press conference in protest of Senate Bill 10, or the “Campus Self-Defense Act.”
The bill would allow people with concealed carry permits to carry firearms in many areas on college and university campuses, including but not limited to classrooms, residence halls and other recreational areas.
In addition to Monday’s press conference, students gathered and discussed their concerns on Zoom last week for a town hall in opposition of the bill’s passage.
“Shootings have happened on or around WVU’s campus several times in the past eight or nine months, and the most recent being two or three weeks ago. And it did involve a student, and there was an injury,” Keeley Wildman, a graduate student and member of the Appalachian Advocacy Network, said.
“Luckily it was not critical and no deaths resulted from that shooting, but imagine if there were more guns in that scenario and how it could have turned out.”
Wildman helped organize both the town hall and the press conference, working closely with the Campaign to Keep Guns Off Campus and students from other state institutions.
The Daily Athenaeum also spoke to dozens of students on campus last week. Several emphasized wanting to feel safe when walking on campus.
“I don’t want to worry about if my classmate has a gun with them,” Harper Lawrence, a freshman women and gender studies major, said.
Some students said they feel like carrying weapons is unnecessary and would make them feel less safe on campus.
“It would be like if I felt like I was in danger or uncomfortable, so I started walking around with a lion just to make myself feel better, even though it was making people around me uncomfortable,” Fiona Smith, a sophomore accounting major, said.
Still, proponents of the bill argue that campus carry, if done correctly, will help increase the safety of students on campus.
Nathaniel Acord, a current student and veteran, said many opposers of the bill are people who don’t use firearms.
“This is one of those scenarios where people who do not exercise a right don’t care about it and are more than willing to take it away from others. All rights involve risks. There will be risks,” Acord said.
He also referenced recent violent crimes in the areas surrounding campus where it is legal to carry without a permit.
“As far as the SB 10 bill, it may not actually go far enough because it still requires that you go through and get a conceal carry permit versus the rest of the state of West Virginia, which is constitutional carry, so nobody requires a permit for any of that,” Acord said.
West Virginia is a constitutional carry state, meaning that anyone 21 or older can carry a concealed handgun without a permit, excluding places like college campuses.
“The way the bill is set up, it's not going to be like constitutional carry like it is in the rest of West Virginia where anyone 21 and older can just carry a pistol without a permit,” Steve Brown, a sophomore who has a concealed carry license, said.
Brown also said that being able to conceal-carry would make him feel safer in light of recent violent crimes in the surrounding areas of campus.
Many students said that campus carry is something that should be regulated by institutions rather than a state mandate.
“I do not like the idea of the state overriding the local control that we have, the student body, the board of governors and the President in charge of the University. And I just worry about that stripping of local control on our own rules and regulations here in Morgantown,” Belle Irwin, a fourth-year student, said.
“It is something that is not necessary to have on our campus. Having the presence of deadly weapons on campus increases the risk of having incidents relating to gun violence.”
Both WVU President E. Gordon Gee and Marshall University President Brad D. Smith issued a letter to the state Senate Judiciary in opposition of campus carry on Jan. 18, noting specific concerns over the bill’s possible effect on retention and the public health of the campus communities.
SGA also passed a proclamation in opposition of the bill the same day with similar concerns.
However, two SGA senators voted against the proclamation.
“Many students at West Virginia University support the measure and believe the freedom to exercise our Second Amendment rights is vital — even on college campuses. So, again, thank you for introducing this bill; we look forward to its complete passage,” SGA Sen. Tommy Azinger and Christian Miller, said in an email to state lawmakers.
The House Judiciary Committee will take up the bill Wednesday afternoon, following a public hearing at 9 a.m. in the House Chamber.