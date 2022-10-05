Students at West Virginia University may face higher costs while studying abroad this school year due to a policy change in the Office of Global Affairs. Now, all faculty-led study abroad trips will require at least two chaperones, and students are footing the bill.
In the past, these trips only required one chaperone, which some school officials say posed a serious challenge in the case of an emergency.
Amber Brugnoli, associate vice president and executive director of the Office of Global Affairs, said the policy change was for risk management.
In recent years, Brugnoli said there have been a number of situations where students on trips required a faculty member’s full attention due to some type of emergency, which took away from the other students’ experiences.
During the pandemic, for example, there were instances where students tested positive for COVID-19 while overseas, requiring an advisor to stay in quarantine with them until they could return safely to the U.S.
Despite an increase in risk management, not all faculty members were in favor of the policy change.
In a Faculty Senate meeting last month, professor Lisa Di Bartolomeo, senior advisor for the Office of Global Affairs, raised concern about the new chaperone requirement, saying it would penalize students who want to study abroad.
She added that the cost-factor of these trips is often the “biggest obstacle” for students.
“I understand from a risk management point of view that it’s probably necessary, but I also think that if the University is instituting this change and requiring this, then they need to help pay the additional chaperone’s airfare and hotel,” Di Bartolomeo said.
In short, students are responsible for covering the cost of travel expenses for the faculty member leading the study abroad experience. If the trip is part of an instructed course taught by a faculty member, then students are also responsible for part of the faculty member’s salary.
The second chaperone, however, doesn’t have to be a faculty member, so students, in that case, would only have to cover the cost of travel.
“There doesn’t have to be extra cost of salary or work expectations on the second chaperone. We’ve got student life professionals and people that work in housing,” Brugnoli said.
Still, there are concerns from faculty trip leaders that address the policy requiring students to pay for a second chaperone’s travel expenses.
“It’s still not going to be affordable for everybody because some people are working three jobs. They’re sending money home. Obviously, a three to four thousand dollar trip is beyond their means,” Di Bartolomeo said in an interview with The Daily Athenaeum. “But every little bit the University adds to that cost is going to make it harder for more students to participate in that life changing opportunity of study abroad.”
There are a few ways students can fund their study abroad trips or cover a portion of their expenses.
“Sometimes the departments themselves provide subsidies that the students don’t even see,” Brugnoli said. “Once a trip is approved, the college or the department puts money toward the program to reduce the overall cost. ”
“Individual departments and colleges also have scholarships that students can apply for, and the Education Abroad Office has several as well. Some of them are applicable to any program. A student can actually apply for the scholarship and then decide how they want to use it. Others are program specific, so we draw on foundation accounts similar to other scholarship funds at the University.”
According to the Office of Global Affairs, each trip has a set minimum number of participants. This can vary from trip to trip since some countries are more expensive than others, a factor in the cost of airfare.
While the cost may continue to be a factor in students’ lack of participation in study abroad, the Education Abroad Office website states, “WVU is committed to providing unique, educational, and rewarding international opportunities to its students.”
“I never want cost to be a reason that a student doesn’t get to travel abroad. If they have concerns, I really hope they will reach out to our office and we can work with the hub to see what we can make work for them,” Brugnoli said.