The pandemic has impacted the mental health of WVU students, and more are using the services of the WVU Carruth Center than before the pandemic.
1,773 clients attended an appointment at the center during the fall 2021 semester, according to data shared with the Daily Athenaeum. The center had 7,359 appointments last semester, a 7% increase from 2019 and a 15% increase from 2020.
Around 6% of the student body received services from the center this past semester. Annually, campus mental health providers across the nation serve 11% of a student body on average, said Carruth Center Director T. Anne Hawkins in an interview earlier this month.
“We're well on our way to exceeding the national average,” she said.
Hawkins said students come to the Carruth Center in two main ways.
The first option for students is to schedule an initial appointment through the center’s online scheduling system. Roughly 150 of these appointments are offered each week.
The second way students begin receiving services at the center is through the crisis clinic.
“For example, if you had a situation where you had a girlfriend or boyfriend break up with you or you have a tragedy in your life, you wouldn’t have to wait to schedule an appointment,” Hawkins said. “We have clinicians who are sitting here waiting for students to come and access support.”
Whichever of the two options students choose — scheduled appointment or crisis clinic — the next step will be an initial meeting with a counselor who works at the center. This can be a 30 minute appointment or an hour.
All students were able to make an initial appointment within seven days of their request, Hawkins said in an email. She said 90% of those students were offered a counseling appointment either the same day as their initial appointment or within three days.
Students could meet with a counselor, social worker or psychologist. Hawkins said the center has 25-30 full-time employees as staffing levels fluctuate throughout the year.
The initial appointment could also be conducted by a graduate student. The center is a training clinic and has a half dozen graduate students in social work or counseling that work under a full-time staff — similar to a resident in medical school.
Hawkins emphasized that every student’s care is different and the services they receive after this initial appointment will be different. The counselor will make recommendations after the initial appointment — and there’s a lot of options available.
Students could receive short-term counseling with a Carruth Center counselor for a few sessions. Hawkins said some students come to the center with academic advising or financial aid questions and will be connected with the appropriate resources.
Other students come into the counseling center in need of coping strategies, anger management techniques and ways to deal with anxiety. The center offers groups that teach students these skills.
Some students come to the center and need long-term counseling, meaning a year or two of treatment. Long-term services are not offered at Carruth and the center refers students to other providers.
This past fall, the center referred 140 students to long-term counseling. Hawkins said typically these students were sent to Healthy Minds University, WVU’s partnership with WVU Medicine for long-term mental health services.
“We're very excited about Healthy Minds,” Hawkins said. “And so it's changed our referral practice significantly because Healthy Minds really is our default referral source. You know, our goal is when a student needs longer term care, or when they need psychiatric care, we want to keep them. We want to keep them in the house as much as we can. We want to keep them in the WVU system.”
Hawkins said these students will often meet with a Carruth Center counselor for a couple of appointments to help them stabilize before going to a long-term counseling solution.
In the fall, Healthy Minds University had almost 900 appointments scheduled with a 82% show rate. Most of these sessions were in person.
Hawkins said some students come to the center for psychiatric medication and are not interested in individual or group counseling. While the Carruth Center clinicians cannot prescribe medication, she said the staff will work with Healthy Minds University to coordinate their care.
Talkspace, a free online counseling service for students, was introduced in the fall semester and had 616 users and 969 live video sessions as of Dec. 29. Hawkins said Talkspace is currently being evaluated for renewal as its initial contract was for a single year.
Hawkins said students are more stressed, depressed and anxious than before the pandemic but she believes it is not because people are experiencing more crises
“I don't think the sky is falling,” Hawkins said. “I don't think our students are experiencing necessarily more crises than they did in years past. I think that what's happening is that students are more educated about resources; they're more educated about their own sort of internal experiences.”
University data shows a 150% increase in crisis intervention and support services from 2020 to 2021. The crisis text-line also completed 544 conversations from students.
Hawkins said when the next school year starts, the Carruth Center will have 11 more full-time counseling positions than three years ago. Its next goal will be a comprehensive satellite center for students on the downtown campus in the next two to three years. The center has recently added clinicians embedded in the athletics department and the Health Sciences campus and will soon hire one for the law school.
“We’re not the Carruth Center of five years ago,” Hawkins said.