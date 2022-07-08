As a sophomore, Wyatt Gaines is worried about rising costs at West Virginia University. He is one of the thousands of students who will pay hundreds of dollars more in tuition in the coming school year.
Gaines, who is a political science major, believes the tuition increase will only worsen the financial problems already facing students due to inflation.
“I understand the University has its own expenses, especially after COVID," he said. "But to shift the cost burden on the students is unfair especially given the overinflated athletics department that continues to receive large amounts of funding.”
In June, the WVU Board of Governors approved an estimated $1.2 billion budget for the coming school year, including a tuition increase of about 2.5% for all students. School administrators say the decision was made due to rising costs for the University.
“We remain extremely aware of our students and their families as they face the financial aspects of obtaining a college education, and so we are increasing scholarship opportunities to help students continue to pursue their purpose here at WVU,” Paula Congelio, vice president for finance and chief financial officer, said. “At the same time, the University is also experiencing the effects of inflation as prices for goods, services and travel increase.”
But for WVU students, rising tuition costs are nothing new. Other than in 2021, the University’s tuition rates have gone up consistently for the past five years.
In 2021, WVU decided not to increase student tuition due to the financial challenges posed by the pandemic. But once in-person events resumed on campus during the 2021-2022 school year, the Board of Governors approved nearly a 2% increase in tuition rates.
The most recent increase will cost in-state students an additional $120 per semester and an extra $372 for those from out of state. All students will see a $12 increase in university fees, which WVU said will be used to pay for the new recreational center in Reynolds Hall.
Senior student Lily Neilsen is worried about what the rising costs could mean for students working off-campus. Despite a wage increase for WVU employees, she said not much has been done to compensate students who don’t have university jobs.
"I'd say that given the nation's current economic system it’s a poor decision with timing, but it’s nice that increasing wages for employees was a part of the budget,” Nielsen said. “This however does not include a large percentage of the student body population that also has to work.”
As part of the approved 2023 budget, the University will fund wage increases using the $16.2 million, following a plan approved by the Legislature earlier this year to raise state employee pay.
State lawmakers have also continually decreased funding for higher education in West Virginia in the past decade, just as tuition costs have risen. Since 2013, the state's higher education funding has decreased by roughly 14%.
But WVU students may fair better than other schools in the Big 12.
WVU is shown to have the lowest average tuition cost in the Big 12 for in-state students, undercutting Oklahoma State University by just $300. For out-of-state students, WVU is ranked somewhere in the middle for tuition costs.
WVU tuition rate increases in past years:
- 2022 - Nearly 2% for all students
- 2021- No increase
- 2020 - 1.36% per semester increase for in-state students and 1.4% for out-of-state students.
- 2019 - 5.7% increase
- 2018 - 5% increase
Editor’s note: The state provided $4.67 million of the $16.2 million of funding WVU will use to fund wage increases for employees. The original version of the article said the state provided the full amount of $16.2 million.