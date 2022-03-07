West Virginia University is being sued two years after the murder of a student at College Park apartments.
A civil suit was filed in Monongalia County Circuit Court this past month against the WVU Board of Governors and American Campus Communities.
The lawsuit was filed following the death of WVU student Eric J. Smith, who was shot and killed by two men who entered his apartment at College Park on Feb. 28, 2020.
"As a proximate result of the negligence and breaches of duty by Defendant WVUBOG by and through its agents, servants, and employees, two armed uninvited trespassers were allowed to easily open the front door of the premise and kill Eric Smith," the suit says.
The plaintiff of the case, Christina Mohrmann, is a representative on behalf of the Estate of Eric Smith.
The apartment complex is located near WVU’s downtown campus. It is owned by the Board of Governors and managed by American Campus Communities, the suit alleges.
The suit accuses the Board and American Campus Communities of wrongful death and negligence.
The University is unable to provide a statement at this time because it is currently the subject of pending litigation, said April Kaull, news director for University Relations.
According to the complaint, College Park buildings, specifically Building 21 where Smith was killed, are equipped with controlled locking systems that can be locked from the outside. These systems were at the control of the defendants, the suit alleges.
The locks on common entryways and lobbies are intended to prevent non-residents from gaining access to the buildings.
Terrell Linear and Shaundarius T. Reeder, who have since been arrested for Smiths’ murder, were not students at WVU. They were both able to freely enter the building on the night of the crime.
Linear was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of mercy on July 22, 2021, after he plead guilty to first-degree murder. He will be eligible for parole after serving 15 years.
Reeder did not take the plea deal and was convicted of murder. Mercy was not decided during the penalty phase of his trial.
The general allegations of this case:
“However, all Defendants negligently, carelessly, and recklessly failed to lock the doors that would prevent non-residents from gaining entry into building 21 on February 28, 2020. Prior to February 28, 2020 Defendants knew or should have known that non-residents were continually entering the College Park complex without permission creating a dangerous condition to the students who lived there.”
The complaint then went on to say that the dangerous conditions created by non-residents' ability to roam the complex are a common occurrence.
“As a result of the Defendants’ failure to provide adequate security, Eric Smith suffered severe physical, neurological, and psychological injuries and ultimately his untimely death,” the lawsuit said.
The plaintiff wrote in the lawsuit that Smith's death could have been avoidable had the Board of Governors and American Campus Communities "exercised reasonable care" towards the safety issues at College Park.
The plaintiff is seeking “compensatory and putative damages, pre-judgment and post-judgment interest, her costs and attorney fees, punitive damages and any other relief that this Court may deem just and appropriate.”
The lawsuit concludes with a demand for a trial by jury on all issues. A court date has yet to be determined for the hearing.