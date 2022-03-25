West Virginia University will offer financial assistance to Ukrainian and Russian students impacted by the war.
Amber Brugnoli, executive director of the Office of Global Affairs, said in a press conference Thursday WVU will be providing financial aid through the Student Life and Global Affairs Office emergency funds to international students who have unexpected payments as a result of the war in Ukraine.
“We have other students at the university that are being impacted by violence and strife in their homelands, as well, and we look at every single one of those cases on a case by case basis,” Brugnoli said. “We will review the Russian and Ukrainian cases in the same thoughtful manner that we do with any other students.”
She said the University also intends to find housing for students who have nowhere to go over the summer in residence halls that are not being used or extended stay hotels.
There are currently nine Ukrainian and 10 Russian students at WVU, according to Brugnoli.
After speaking with a group of these students, Brugnoli said that the University should increase the maximum hours for on-campus jobs. Right now, international students are limited to the type of employment they can have and can only work a maximum of 20 hours unless they can show “financial hardship.”
“When you asked the Russian students if there was any one thing that you could do for them, what would it be…they all said, ‘We want to take care of ourselves. We want to work more,’” she said.
She said the university also needs to get the help of West Virginia’s representatives to prolong student visas for Ukrainian and Russian students who have no way to return home. Student visas usually last for different lengths of time, with some only lasting up to 60 days after graduation.
In the same press conference Thursday, U.S. Rep. David B. McKinley said he will support prolonging international student visas and expects no pushback from Congress.
He said they want to make sure that while the United States is pressuring Russia to stop the invasion, students are not suffering.
“Don’t make them collateral damage,” he said. “That’s not fair. These kids are here. They could be contributing people to our society.”
McKinley said that while prolonging visas, he is also looking into a way to ensure that Russian students can leave to visit their families and return to the U.S. and be treated fairly.
McKinley said that Russian students and their families are caught in the middle while the U.S. continues to impose sanctions. He added that he will do what he can to support these students while pressuring for more sanctions, particularly on Russian oil exports.
The bill McKinley introduced earlier this month will ban Russian oil and promote domestic energy production.
McKinley said he will support offering Ukraine military and cyber tools to support themselves, ensuring stable communication networks, and maybe in the future, an iron dome.
“Give them the tools to defend themselves. That means, I must say, send more blankets, send them radios and technology, whatever is necessary for them to be able to defend themselves, because I think they want to do that. They want to defend themselves.”
As for West Virginia, McKinley said the state should be able to accept refugees from the 100,000 that the U.S. will accept.
“I want people to feel welcome,” he said. “I was also particularly impressed how the Russian students feel they’ve been welcomed by WVU. Makes me feel good as an American.”
McKinley said that, after listening to Ukrainian and Russian students, what he took away is that the way Americans can help in this war is by listening.
“Listen to what their cry is, what their concern is, and then redirect how we can maybe help them out,” he said.