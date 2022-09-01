Food scarcity among college students is nothing new, and colleges nationwide are trying to combat the ongoing issue.
Last fall, a national survey from the American College Health Association found that 36% of college students nationwide faced some level of food insecurity in 2021. That same survey found that as much as half of West Virginia University’s student population faces a similar issue.
WELLWVU, which partnered with the American College Health Association on the annual survey, said that 45% of WVU students who responded to the survey reported some level of food insecurity.
Courtney Weaver, director of WELLWVU, confirmed the survey was representative of the University’s student population.
She said 8,000 students were randomly selected to participate in the survey. Of that group, nearly a thousand students responded, and almost half reported some level of food insecurity: 25% reported low food insecurity, and nearly 21% reported very low food insecurity.
After the data was received, the Office of Student Wellness met with employees of The Rack — WVU’s food pantry — and Student Engagement to work towards making food more accessible on campus.
The Rack, originally located in the Mountainlair, shut down during the pandemic and re-opened in February of 2021 on the ground level of Morgan House, which is located across the Mountainlair Green on North High Street.
The food pantry is available to all university students regardless of income or level of food insecurity. However, students must verify their student status by opening WVU Engage Event Pass on their phones and logging in.
Before arriving, students are asked to complete an online intake form that records demographic information regarding the level of food insecurity of those visiting The Rack using questions created by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The form is only accessible to students after they have logged into WVUEngage using their Student Portal information.
“It's very simple questions that all pantries ask,” Sydney Vega, program assistant for the Department of Student Engagement and Leadership, said. “The USDA questions determine the severity of the food insecurity so that we know how to approach the situation and better work with the students.”
Because the pantry is open to all students, the intake form does not ask for any financial information and is used solely to pinpoint which departments need the most attention. All information collected is confidential.
“It's very basic information,” said Vega. “It is confidential. We do not share this information with anyone, and it just helps us better serve them [the students].”
Carolina Rascon is employed at The Rack through AmeriCorps VISTA, a national service program designed to alleviate poverty. Her work at The Rack includes capacity building and strengthening the organization’s operations to help it reach its intended mission.
Rascon explained that the demographic data collected through the intake form helps identify specific demographics that might benefit from outreach or additional resources.
For example, the intake form found that many of The Rack’s users are international students, prompting Student Engagement to work more closely with the Office of Global Affairs.
The online intake form also asks students whether they’d like additional support or to learn more about off-campus resources. Students that select this option will be connected with a social-work intern to ensure their needs are being met or to receive additional support.
Students can visit The Rack daily; however, there is a limit on how many items one can take depending on the type of food. This is to ensure there is enough for everyone, and each individual still can fill their bag with more than enough food for the day.
Rascon is currently researching possible grants for The Rack but is struggling to find many available.
“It’s currently kind of difficult because there aren't very many grants for collegiate food pantries,” said Vega. “It really just stops at K-12 pantries or just regular food pantries, so I am having some difficulty finding grants for our specific situation.”
Moving forward, WELLWVU is working towards opening a satellite location of The Rack called “Snack Rack” inside the Student Recreation Center sometime in September. This would be the first student food pantry on the Evansdale campus.
“We’re happy to say that we are well on our way to making that happen,” Weaver said. “Our hope is that continued and expanded access to resources like The Rack and Snack Rack will work to lower the percentage of students who are struggling with food insecurity.”