Amid concerns about campus carry, school officials are forming a new group to address safety at West Virginia University.
The Campus Safety Group was first announced by President E. Gordon Gee in a letter to the University following the passage of the Campus Self-Defense Act, a law that will allow the concealed carry of firearms on school property with some exceptions.
Though the law will not go into effect until July 2024, the Campus Safety Group will include a subcommittee to address outlined accommodations the University must make to regulate concealed weapons in some areas, such as gun safes in some residence halls.
Dean of Students Corey Farris and Vice President for University Relations and Enrollment Management Sharon Martin will lead the formation of the Campus Safety Group as co-chairs and are still working on developing subcommittees.
Farris said they currently have no concrete plans on which concerns they will address first or how they might do so because they are still in the preliminary stages of forming the group.
Additionally, the larger working group will facilitate conversations about general campus safety, which may include ensuring the continued function of the Blue Light Emergency Call System and increasing safety measures downtown.
“We’re constantly looking, quite frankly, at campus safety, at our community safety, you know, what’s right up next to our physical campus, the downtown area or our student residence or residential neighborhoods that have a whole lot of students there,” Farris said.
The Daily Athenaeum first reported on several broken emergency call boxes around campus in October 2021. Nearly half were still confirmed by schools officials to be inoperable as of January 2023.
This prompted conversations with the Student Government Association and other members of the campus community regarding their perceived value to students.
However, after further debate, Gee announced the school’s planned restoration during his State of University Address in March. As of Monday, 21 of the 30 call boxes are operational, with eight pending repair, according to Director of News Communications Shauna Johnson.
Farris also said that he has considered partnerships with Morgantown Police to enhance safety in high-traffic areas for students in and around campus, and that school officials have had regular conversations with SGA about safety concerns.
Last fall, The DA reported on three shooting incidents in downtown Morgantown, some of which were less than a mile from campus. While community notices were shared through WVU Safety and Wellness, campus-wide alerts were not issued during the incidents.
Farris said that off-campus safety will continue to be an area the school examines through the larger working group.
“That will be part of our conversation of okay, how are we addressing on-campus safety and what can we do to enhance it? And similarly, on the other side of that, when we’re looking at what’s going on off campus, is there anything that we can do to enhance our students' safety when they’re off campus?” he said.
According to Farris, the working group’s goals will structure previous efforts by the University to increase safety measures and communicate new initiatives or updates with faculty, staff, students and parents.
“We’re just formalizing a little bit more some of the things that we’ve been doing,” he said. “But also, like I said, we know that we’ve got the campus carry legislation that we need to be ready for implementation when it occurs on July 1, 2024.”
Martin and Farris will begin assembling members within the next couple of months, according to Farris. Interested faculty, staff and students should email Martin or Farris to nominate either themselves or someone else.