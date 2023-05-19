The University will close Monday, June 19, in observance of Juneteenth after Gov. Jim Justice declared it an official state holiday on Wednesday.
Juneteenth, which became a federal holiday in June 2021, celebrates the emancipation of enslaved people in Galveston, Texas two years following the Emancipation Proclamation by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863.
The closure will include WVU Tech, Potomac State College, Extension offices and WVU Research Corp., according to a press release.
Classes will be canceled as part of the observance; however, students, faculty and staff in patient care units or clinical rotations should ask their dean, program director or clinic manager about closings in Health Sciences.
Employees in other essential campus services may also be contacted with a holiday schedule and additional information as some will continue operating through June 19.
The University will reopen as usual on Tuesday, June 20, which is also West Virginia Day. As done in previous years, the University will observe the state’s birthday on Wednesday, Nov. 22, during Thanksgiving break, according to the press release.