On Wednesday, WVU announced its plan to merge the College of Physical Activity and Sports Sciences and the College of Education and Human Services, which would launch a new, combined college in fall 2023. The new college will be “focused on human and youth development,” according to a University press release.
Justin Gargano, a senior sports management student, believes that the creation of this new college will benefit future students in these programs.
“I feel as if both of these colleges merging is a step in the right direction of educating college students about potential careers not only in sports, but in education, health and wellness and recreation so that those students can lead future generations of healthy individuals,” he said.
By combining these colleges, WVU will join a list of schools with similar programs including Iowa State University, University of Kansas, Oklahoma State University, Michigan State University, George Mason University and the University of Tennessee, according to the Office of the Provost.
"By merging these two colleges, which already share much in common, we can bring together the talents and expertise of each unit to create new in-demand academic programs, provide enhanced academic and career services and build on our interdisciplinary research efforts," said WVU Provost Maryanne Reed in a press release.
WVU does not plan to remove any current CPASS or CEHS programs as a result of the merger.
During the 2021-2022 school year CPASS and CEHS employees, students and alumni may have opportunities to participate in the planning process for this new college.
Sohan Daniel, a junior sport and exercise psychology student, was interested in participating in this process.
“I would love to work with the possible new dean and anyone else working on this, to set the foundation of what this college should look like, and how we'll actually merge to be one college and not two separate colleges under one name,” he said.
Daniel, who will be a senior when the new college is launched, believes that the merger will lead to new opportunities for both CPASS and CEHS students.
This was echoed by Gargano who sees the merger as a chance for students to combine their interests and find their niche. He explained that adding educational elements to a CPASS degree could open the doors to areas of study such as the education of health and wellness.
Gargano also said that he feels CPASS is often overlooked and he hopes this merger will give the students more of a chance to shine.
“I feel as if CPASS does not get a lot of recognition in regards to other colleges on campus," Gargano said. "There aren’t many opportunities for CPASS students in career fairs, internships and scholarships, and I hope that with this merger more attention and more recognition will boast more opportunities for students.”