A friend from Kyiv, Ukraine’s capital city, called Galyna Voitiuk earlier this month to say goodbye because she wasn’t sure if she would survive the night. Her apartment building was being shot at by Russian soldiers.
Voitiuk said her friend has since escaped the apartment. When she called, bombs were going off near her building.
“She and Kyiv are just in hell now because it’s a huge fight all day,” Voitiuk, a Ukraine native, said in an interview with the Daily Athenaeum.
It’s been just under a month since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine. Now Voitiuk simply says hello or goodbye when she greets others.
“For now, in Ukraine, we don’t say good morning or good evening because we don’t have good days,” she said.
Voitiuk, a former math professor and current Ph.D. student at WVU, was one of the hundreds of protestors that attended the demonstration in support of Ukraine last month. She is one of the many Ukrainian students and faculty at WVU who have seen family and friends in harm's way because of Russia’s invasion.
Voitiuk said she never would have predicted that the fight would become as serious as it is now. She thought there would be some resistance, but that Russia would take over Ukraine pretty quickly.
“What Ukraine is doing is unbelievably brave,” she said.
Right now, Voitiuk is worried about Kyiv where her parents live not too far from the city limits. She said their place has been safe up to this point, but her biggest worry is that their house could be targeted because it is too close to main roads where Russian soldiers are monitoring resistance.
Earlier this month, Voitiuk had not been able to contact her parents for several days. Her parents were attempting to house refugees last time they spoke.
She is worried that her parents will not be able to leave if they need to because her mother can barely walk, and her father has back problems.
While she feels guilty for not being there to provide support, Voitiuk said she believes that she can help by resettling refugees and organizing aid in the U.S.
“I don’t have military experience. I cannot shoot, like real fighting,” she said “I probably will try to help my family to help people that are crossing the border just to give them some aid.”
She said that, if it is possible, she would like to go back to Ukraine at some point in the future to help with post-war efforts, but right now, she is contacting people she knows in Kyiv to help refugees directly. She said other people can help by simply donating.
“People ran away with practically nothing, so people will need some basic things. I don’t know how we will plan later to rebuild the country after all this disaster, but there will probably be some international plan for that.”
Serhii Bahdasariants, an exercise physiology student at WVU originally from Kyiv, said that it’s easy for people to watch and ignore conflicts happening in other parts of the world because they believe it could never happen to them.
“I’ve been where you are now. I’ve been a bystander who observed the war in Syria. I’ve been the one who heard about Russia annexing part of Georgia. I’ve been the one who heard about Afghanistan, but the solution here is to be proactive for everybody,” he said.
Bahdasariants said that one way that the war has already impacted countries like the U.S. is by halting the work of students, educators and professionals who are all being personally affected by the devastation in Ukraine.
He said he wakes up every morning with bags under his eyes because they stay up all night monitoring the news and watching for updates on the invasion.
In many conversations with his mom, Bahdasariants said he demonstrates the sound of a siren he hears on the news so she knows what to listen for when she needs to move into a bomb shelter.
Bahdasariants lived in Kyiv for just over 20 years and said he recognizes the devastated areas shown on the news.
“I recognize the parts of the town. I can tell you exactly by looking at the architecture of the buildings where that is,” he said. “So, seeing that just going poof — that is not what you can really handle.”
Anna Korol, a friend of Bahdasariants, said her father and brother, who live outside of Kyiv, have volunteered to transport people through town. She said many towns have been cut off from heat, food and water.
Korol has also contacted her mother a lot since the invasion began. She told her daughter not to worry no matter what happens.
“I know this is like a helpful technique, when you feel bad or upset, you close your eyes and you see something that can cheer you up,” she said. “I always saw my mom. Now, when I close my eyes, I don’t know what to expect.”
Bahdasariants said that what people can do from the outside is donate, sign petitions and pressure politicians. He said that he cannot predict the outcome of the war, especially if NATO will not respond to Ukraine’s requests, but after the war, Ukraine will need humanitarian assistance, a stable currency and reconstruction.
He said part of that reconstruction will involve taking what refugees have learned from outside countries and incorporating it into how Ukraine should be rebuilt. For example, he said he would use what he has learned from the structure of WVU in helping to reconstruct universities that have been bombed or otherwise destroyed.
“What I mean by helping from the outside is you can embrace the experience here and look how everything works here, and go there and start telling people, ‘Hey, let’s rebuild this way. I’m ready to invest money in this,” he said.
Until then, Korol, like many Ukrainians on the outside, feels helpless. Nevertheless, she and Bahdasariants will continue to stand against Russian aggression.
“I feel like every word, every voice can help against this — help to protect what we love and what we believe in,” she said.