WVU is adding additional data to its public dashboard, including self-reported cases outside of its testing system, isolation and quarantine information.
According to a University email, the dashboard will now include the number of individuals who are on-campus, off campus or have gone home that are in isolation or quarantine.
Isolation numbers include those avoiding contact with others for at least 10 days, likely due to positive test results. Students in quarantine are likely those who came into close contact with someone who contracted COVID-19, and should avoid contact with others for 14 days.
The dashboard will now be updated at 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Though there has been a rise in the number of positive cases over the past week, the University said this was expected to increase during symptomatic and sample testing.
However, even if there is a concerning rise in cases, the University said that there would be a number of things that would be considered for implementation, including further reducing activities on campus, restricting travel on campus and moving more or all classes to online for a certain number of weeks to reduce spread.
The University said that it is now anticipating 2,000 to 2,500 tests being conducted per week, with the hope to increase testing in the weeks to come as they become more available.