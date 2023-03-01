West Virginia University on Wednesday informed the campus community of a data breach containing a “limited amount of personal information.”
School officials were alerted about the breach on Nov. 25, 2022, learning that the data had been made publicly available on a software development webpage that launched in December 2021. The information was removed from the webpage on Nov. 28, 2022.
During an investigation in January of this year, the University found that a document including patient names was also publicly available on the webpage and was downloaded by outside parties.
According to school officials, no financial information, Social Security numbers, birth dates, home addresses or passwords were shared in the incident.
However, the breach contained information including patient names, medical procedures/treatment names and potential exposure to disease.
“The document did not link back to patients’ actual medical files, which are maintained and protected in an encrypted file server accessible only by authorized individuals who provide clinical, academic or administrative services to patients,” school officials said Wednesday.
While no financial information was compromised in the breach, school officials are asking those involved to watch their personal accounts for suspicious activity. The University will also be sharing resources and update with those impacted by the incident.
“WVU is conducting a thorough review of its information security and privacy policies to ensure incidents such as this one do not happen in the future,” school officials said Wednesday. “At this time, the University has no indication that the personal information of patients has been misused.”
More information about the breach can be found on the HSC Finance and Business webpage.
Patients with questions about the breach are encouraged to contact the WVU Health Sciences Risk Management and Privacy Office toll-free at 1-888-825-1401.