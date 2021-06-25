For the past year students who have needed to quarantine due to COVID-19 have received alternative forms of instruction to prevent interruption to their studies.
On June 17, Provost Maryanne Reed said that West Virginia University will not offer accommodations to unvaccinated students who are required to quarantine due to COVID-19.
“The expectation is that everybody’s going to get vaccinated and if they can’t be vaccinated then they’ll have to provide some medical documentation to ensure that they receive an accommodation,” Reed said.
During the Return to Campus Conversation, Reed said that faculty will be able to return to regular attendance policies but should still ensure students who are sick “for any reason” have the necessary materials and are able to meet the learning outcomes for the course.
According to the West Virginia University 2021-2022 academic catalog, attendance requirements are set by instructors and programs.
The catalog lists “Covid-19 related absence” as a possible justification for an excused absence along with the illness or death of an immediate family member and extreme weather.
Currently, West Virginia University is not requiring students, faculty or staff to be vaccinated for the fall 2021 semester. But this may be reevaluated if the Food and Drug Administration grants full approval to the COVID-19 vaccines.
Students who have received two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or one dose of Johnson and Johnson are considered fully vaccinated and can verify their vaccination using the housing portal. Students must verify their vaccinations by Aug. 1 to be considered vaccinated for the Fall 2021 semester.
The University also recently launched an incentive program to motivate students to get vaccinated.