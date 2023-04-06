West Virginia has historically sent fewer students abroad compared to other states, and some WVU faculty believe it's due to financial insecurity.
However, according to the Director of Education Abroad Vanessa Yerkovich and Associate Professor Nicole Tracy-Ventura, the University has an abundance of resources available to financially support students interested in studying abroad.
So far this year, WVU has sent 677 students abroad. This was 450 more than the entire state sent in 2019-2020, when West Virginia ranked the lowest in the U.S., according to the WVU Education Abroad department.
During the 2019-2020 academic year, West Virginia sent just 0.16% of its college students to study abroad, the lowest across all 50 states that year, according to the NAFSA Association of International Educators.
The University currently has about 70 partner schools internationally, with more than 60 countries represented. Including WVU’s affiliate providers, there are several thousand programs offered to students.
Despite having these assets in their back pocket, study abroad in the state is still lacking.
Joseph Jones, visiting assistant professor to WVU, leads a two-and-a-half week-long study abroad program to Italy and said the lack of students studying abroad is a matter of resources.
“It's expensive to go on a study abroad. If we invest more resources in scholarships and these kinds of things, we will help people be able to afford to go,” Jones said.
Tracy-Ventura, also a first-generation college graduate, said she understands that students often think they cannot afford an education abroad program.
“I kind of understand some of the students that we have here who come from maybe a similar background. When you're first-gen I feel like often, study abroad isn't something that's talked about,” she said.
However, Tracy-Ventura said there are more opportunities for financial aid than most students might think.
“There are lots of scholarships on campus for students. In our department, we have scholarships if you're a major or minor in World Languages. Our college, Eberly, has scholarships for study abroad. The Education Abroad Office has scholarships, and similar to our department, pretty much everybody who applies gets something, but students just don’t apply,” Tracy-Ventura said.
Yerkovich agrees with Tracy-Ventura that there is a lack of awareness not only of the programs offered but of the scholarships offered as well.
“I think a lot of students feel they can't afford [studying abroad] and don't look into it,” she said. “We have a lot of scholarship programs and opportunities and support for students to apply and have assistance applying for scholarships.”
Although not every major is covered in the study abroad programs, the WVU Education Abroad staff work with students to make sure they find the best program for them.
“So not every student can do every type of program, but working with our staff, we will try to find a program that fits best with where you are in your degree at that time,” Yerkovich said.
The WVU Education Abroad Program strives to accommodate students' financial and educational needs while offering potential life-changing experiences, Yerkovich said.
“I've seen tremendous growth in students and because they had the experience they wanted or it was completely different than what they expected but they still loved it,” Yerokovich said. “Just going through the emotions of growth and figuring out the differences in the world — it's a really rewarding experience.”
Tracy-Ventura recently received a grant from the state to implement a new course targeting first-generation students next spring called "Global Englishes." The course would include a study abroad trip to Belize.
For a list of study abroad scholarships and other study abroad information, visit the WVU Education Abroad website or visit their office at the Purinton House.