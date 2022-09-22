West Virginia University's Native American Studies department held its 30th annual Peace Tree Ceremony on Wednesday.
The Peace Tree Ceremony has historically celebrated peace among the six tribes that made up The Haudenosaunee Six Nations Iroquois Confederacy.
With dozens in attendance, the ceremony began with opening remarks from Bonnie Brown, coordinator of the event. Brown spoke of the importance of commemorating indigenous heritage rather than the arrival of Christopher Columbus and the “500 years of genocide that followed.”
After her opening remarks, Brown passed the reins to John Block, a traditional singer and language instructor of the Seneca Nation. Block briefly spoke about his clothing and headdress, which are signatures of his Nation, then sang a ceremonial gathering song.
Then, Bob Pirner, Navy veteran and winner of the 2021 Morgantown Human Rights Award, gave a land acknowledgment, where he recognized the indigenous land that WVU sits on. This includes the Shawnee, Delaware, Cherokee and Haudenosaunee, otherwise known as the Iroquois Six Nations, among many others.
“And this land acknowledgment is an important first step. Because it gives words to where we come from, and where we're heading,” Pirner said.
The Morgantown Human Rights Commissioner Danny Trejo then gave a Four Directions prayer. The prayer spoke of how the entirety of humanity is connected through nature.
Meshea Poore, vice president of the WVU Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, then spoke further about the connectedness of humanity.
“And you are here and should celebrate your presence here. You yourself have a legacy to leave, you have a responsibility to instore peace into one another. You have a responsibility to work towards justice,” Poore said
Gregory Dunaway, dean of the Eberly College of Arts and Sciences, spoke of how the Eberly College is proud to be home to the Native American Studies program and how important the Peace Tree Ceremony event is.
Remarks from Ellesa High, Native American studies professor emeritus, reflected on her recent car accident and how it reminded her of how precious life was.
Then, guest of honor Marie Watt, a citizen of the Seneca Nation, spoke of the history of the ceremony and its importance to all the indigenous nations involved. She spoke of the creation myths of her people and how it connects to the connectedness of humanity and nature, but also of oneness.
“For me, the work of peacemaking is about repairing relationships. And it is about storytelling. It is about sharing a table together and setting a table where everybody's voice is equal and heard,” Watt said.
After Watt’s speech, the placing of the sacred bird took place, where Katie Fallon, handler of the red-tailed hawk, Canaan, walked the hawk around the tree and symbolically perched him atop the tree to symbolize the eagle Peacemaker, placed as sentry atop the original Peace Ceremony tree around 1,000 years ago.
Following was a tobacco blessing and ribbon tying in memory of Darla Spencer, a Native American Studies professor who passed in April. All guests were asked to take some tobacco from a bowl to bless the ground below the tree and to tie a ribbon around a branch of the tree.
Brown thanked everyone for attending and gave her final acknowledgments, closing the ceremony with a song.
On Sept. 12, 1992, the WVU Peace Tree was planted to commemorate the University’s commitment to the rediscovery of America’s indigenous heritage. Chief Leon Shenandoah and Robert TallTree were invited to plant and bless the tree.
However, the tree was cut down by vandals in 1996, but a second tree was planted by Mohawk Chief Jake Swamp in October that same year.
The second tree still stands today.