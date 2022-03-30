What started out as an impromptu student demonstration protesting WVU's inaction regarding sexual assault is now a full-fledged student organization with the goal of helping survivors.
“We are hearing so much about just sexual assault, rape, etc., on this school campus, and nobody is doing anything, like let's just do it,” Mary Mitchell, journalism student and founding member of WVU Believe Them. “We started posting flyers, we told our friends, we told everyone to come.”
This demonstration in September 2021 allowed a number of survivors and allies to have a space where they could share their experiences and discuss where they felt the University had failed them.
For many, Mitchell said, this was the first time they truly felt comfortable sharing their truth.
Right before the demonstration Mitchell and her friends created an Instagram account for WVU Believe Them. The page connected Mitchell and her friends to Brooklyn Milam, now vice president of WVU Believe Them.
Believe Them was officially added to WVU’s Engage page in December 2021. They currently have 88 members and an important mission.
“It was something that I was really invested in from the start, then I saw ‘oh there's an Instagram I'm going to message and see what all this is about,’” Milam said.
Milam said she really became inspired to be a part of the student organization during the protest.
“Being at the protest was one of the hardest things. It was very eye opening and disheartening to hear everything that happens on this campus. You know things that happen to your friends, but you don't know things that happen to a very large percent of our school population, male, female, and not binary. We had people of all kinds of backgrounds grab the megaphone and come speak,” Milam said.
Milam was particularly moved by everyone’s individual stories.
“It was amazing because it was so powerful, what we were doing, and it made a little fire in me, and I'm like ‘I have a voice, I want to help, I want to advocate for others,’ and I kind of do that a little bit already just in my personal life, but I wanted to take it full scale and really help all of WVU to do it,” Milam said.
The demonstration in support of survivors was essential to increasing the outreach for the foundation of their organization, according to Mitchell and Milam.
“Even before any of us had even thought about becoming an organization, we were already getting DMs on our Instagram. Literally the first day we made the Instagram we got DMs being like ‘are you guys going to become a club,’” Mitchell said.
Mitchell said she and the others worked hard on making this movement into a club, using the momentum of what was shared at the demonstration to garner change and awareness; however, starting up a student organization can be a difficult process.
“It's a little bit like nerve wracking 'cause, you know, when you start a student organization, you don't always have a lot of guidance or really know what to do,” Milam said. “We kind of just had to get our feet wet.”
“We had a lot of support even before we became a student organization and then even more going through the entire process. As soon as we became one, we had people reach out to us wanting to like host things or do collabs so that they could help get our name out there and really help survivors.”
The club began the process of becoming an official student organization in January. They were initially given the option to wait until August 2022 to become official, but Milam made it a priority to become established before April — National Sexual Assault Prevention and Awareness month.
Milam said that for majority of April, her organization will be organizing events or collaborating with other groups on campus.
“One of our main focuses right now is getting attention for The Walking with Survivors event hosted by our RDVIC right here in Morgantown,” Milam said. “So, we are trying to get as many people as we can to join the group that we made … to kind of show that we all show up for each other.
“We are here, you're not alone, we're here supporting you.”
Believe Them meets biweekly at 6:10 p.m. on Wednesdays. Students can join the meeting via Zoom or in person in the Rhododendron room of the Mountainlair.
“Basically, our premise is that we are a sexual assault awareness organization, fighting for change on WVU’s campus. We’re not only just like awareness we're education, prevention and advocacy for survivors. We really are here for everyone,” Milam said . “I call WVU home, and a lot of people don't feel that way because of what has happened to them. We want to be able for them to have the chance to do that and to find that community.”
Hundreds of Americans are victims of sexual violence every day, according to the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network.
“We see you, we hear you, you are not alone,” Milam said.
Resources for survivors of sexual violence:
- National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-4673
- Carruth Center Crisis Line: Text “WVU” to 741-741 (available 24/7)
- WVU Student Health Services: 304-285-7200
- WVU Police Department: 304-293-3136
- WVU Believe Them: Instagram DMs are always open.