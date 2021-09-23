This past week, Student Conduct sat down with 75 of the 300-plus unvaccinated students who did not complete the mandatory COVID-19 testing before the semester. These students were sent letters earlier this month, urging them to get tested.
For students who showed up for conferences, WVU’s testing policies were a common source of confusion.
Some students got tested outside of the University system, while others said they weren’t sure where to get a second shot, WVU Executive Director of Student Conduct Carrie Showalter said.
The University requires all positive test results, including results from outside clinics, to be reported to WVU Shared Services.
“I think it's given them the opportunity to ask questions and for us to clarify what the testing process is,” she said. “And for many of those students, once they receive clarification, I believe we will see more compliance.”
However, a number of the unvaccinated students who did not complete testing also skipped out on their Student Conduct meeting.
“I would say, unfortunately, only half of them have shown up,” Showalter said, “Which means we found them responsible in their absence.”
She added that these students will not be allowed to register for classes next semester until they resolve their Student Conduct case and will be required to write an “educational essay.”
Just under a month ago, WVU began its first round of random sample testing for unvaccinated students.
Now roughly 114 of those students have yet to get tested and received letters from Student Conduct. This is in addition to the several hundred students who didn’t show up for return-to-campus testing.
Student Conduct had previously estimated that over 400 unvaccinated students had not been tested after returning to campus but soon discovered a number of these students had either dropped out or were fully online.
Showalter said her office confirms students are actually enrolled and on campus before sending out charge notices to unvaccinated students.
COVID module confusion
Despite the University’s push to have all students complete a COVID educational module over the summer, the failure to do so is no longer grounds for punishment on its own.
Showalter said this was a decision made outside of Student Conduct by University administrators.
“We only have so much manpower,” Showalter said. “And I think that the focus has been on keeping campus safe, which is through the testing and the enforcement of the mask and the quarantine policy.”
April Kaull, university spokesperson, said penalizing students for not completing the module wasn’t a top priority.
“We decided early on that the testing requirement should be the highest priority as students returned to campus along with strongly encouraging vaccinations,” Kaull said. “We felt also that failure to complete the education module could be a useful tool in handling student conduct cases as they moved through the process, and that’s exactly what we’ve found to be the case thus far.”
Mask enforcement
Despite the most recent update to WVU’s indoor mask policy, there hasn’t been a rise in PPE reports to Student Conduct. Only 10 specific incidents of students not wearing masks were reported this week.
But this may have to do with a lack of specificity in reporting.
“I've not seen a lot of reports, surprisingly,” Showalter said.
In many cases, the Student Conduct office can do little to enforce mask-wearing indoors unless names and photos are given.
“We do try to investigate and try to get all the information we can with those reports, but if they’re vague or they’re too general, it’s very difficult for us to take that second step in an investigation.”
“The more detail we have, the better chance we have of succeeding in terms of enforcing the policy.”
Rob Alsop, vice president for Strategic Initiatives, said there’s a limit to what the University can enforce.
“I will say though that there is a practicality limit on resources, to have someone go around and police mask-wearing at all times,” Alsop said in a WVU Board of Governors meeting last week.
He added that masks aren’t required in gatherings of fewer than 10 people on campus.
Residence halls, on the other hand, have seen a rise in students not wearing masks indoors, according to Patricia Cendana, executive director of Student Services and Residence Life.
“I think that was the biggest complication we had — educating our students of the change in policy and then letting them know that we’re planning to enforce it,” Cendana said.
Masking incidents are typically handled by Residence Life, and depending on the severity of the situation, they can be referred to Student Conduct. But in many cases, resident assistants are the first to address the issue.
“So I think our students are now realizing that this is what's needed to keep the community safe. Students really do want to be in class, and they still want to be on campus,” Cendana said.