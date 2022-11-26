A man wanted in connection to a recent Monongalia County murder was arrested in Morgantown on Friday.
The U.S. Marshal Service took Chance Williams, 23, of Morgantown into custody without incident in the 1000 block of White Avenue, according to a press release.
“The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force is designed to assist state and local law enforcement apprehend the most dangerous felons and this arrest is a perfect example. The Marshals Service was glad to assist in this case and safely bring this suspect to Justice,” Acting U.S. Marshal Terry Moore said.
Monongalia County deputies and Morgantown police assisted in the arrest.
Police said Williams is the primary suspect in the murder of Jamey Lynn Corbin, 47, of Fairmont on Nov. 15.
Detectives issued a first-degree murder warrant for Williams on Nov. 15. He had since been on the run.