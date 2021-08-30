Morgan Roediger was sitting on her couch when she got an email saying she’d won a big cash prize.
“And I was like, ‘What is this scam?,’” recalled the third-year WVU graduate student in the Master’s of Fine Arts in Creative Writing program. “Like, ‘What scam is this? I know you're a scam.’”
But then she looked closer at the message. It said a student organization of her choosing would receive a $500 donation from the University.
“And I was like, ‘Oh, right, I did, in fact, sign up for that vaccine thing and that's what this is. So this is sort of exciting,’” she said.
Roediger is the president of the Council of Writers, an organization for MFA students that hosts readings with local authors.
“[The money] will allow us to plan at least one more reading,” she said. “If I can stretch the money, maybe two, but I don't know.”
Roediger is one of over 50 lucky students and staff to win tech gadgets, outdoor trips with friends, free tickets to football games and other prizes through WVU’s Vaccine Verification Incentive Program earlier this summer.
The program cost WVU just over $19,000, based on data provided by the University.
In the first week, WVU gave out over $7,000 in food gift cards, prizes packs and student organization donations. Two people won dinner with President Gee for later this fall.
“I was really excited,” said senior criminal justice student Skylar Sweet who won $250 in Dining Dollars. “I was really glad that the University did that for us—to have an incentive to get the vaccine.”
She said she plans to spend most of the money at Which Which, her favorite on-campus restaurant.
Over the second and third weeks of the program, WVU gave out tickets to basketball and football games as well as a number of tech gadgets. The bill for many of the sports incentives was covered by the Athletics department.
All told, these two weeks cost the University around $6,000.
The fourth and final week of incentives cost another $6,000. The prizes include concert tickets, outdoor adventure trips and a ziplining trip for two.
The lottery idea started after University administrators heard about a vaccine incentive program set up by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to give away $1 million a week to one lucky (and vaccinated) winner.
“And then after that, we saw soon thereafter that some other states and areas that were thinking about and Governor [Jim] Justice started thinking about it,” said Rob Alsop, vice president of strategic initiatives. “And we thought it'd be a really good way to continue to talk about and encourage vaccines and try to drive our vaccination rate up.”
Over the course of the program, vaccine verification rates did go up. During the second week of the program, vaccination verification numbers for both students and staff went up by almost 15%.
“Our University Relations team did a really great job of communicating with our students on a regular basis,” Alsop said. “And so I think, between their communications efforts and the lottery, you know, I think both of them had an impact on getting more folks vaccinated.”
As of numbers released last Wednesday, just over 70% of students and staff are vaccinated. The University has set a goal of 80% vaccination by Sept. 1.
Gov. Justice has recently begun a second round of his “Do It For Babydog!” vaccine sweepstakes around the state, but Alsop said administrators haven’t discussed the possibility of a second round of vaccine prizes.
“We would definitely consider, I guess, more incentives if we can get that vaccination rate up from 70, up above 80, and hopefully even closer to 85%,” he said.
Editor’s note: U92, which is part of WVU Student Media with the Daily Athenaeum, and several students who work at the Daily Athenaeum received prizes through the vaccine incentive program.