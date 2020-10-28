Voting rights and voter suppression have been a problem in the United States throughout history. Even though it is less common today, many eligible voters still face voter suppression.
“In the earliest election, only white, male property owners could vote,” said Erik Herron, a WVU political science professor.
While the 15th and 19th Amendments extended voting rights to people of color and women, voter suppression is still an issue many face today.
Herron said to prevent voter suppression, the question of what values the U.S. holds when conducting an election has to be examined.
“If we think that we should be maximizing the opportunity for everyone who is an eligible voter to vote, then we need to think about what are the structural impediments to voting and to reduce those structural impediments,” Herron said.
Herron said reducing the steps citizens have to take to vote often reduces security. Voter ID laws have been put in place to decrease voter impersonation, but these ID laws can be a form of voter suppression.
“When officials are targeting voters because of their perceptions of who they are, who they are likely to vote for, any protected class – if there is an effort to keep people from voting, then that’s certainly voter suppression,” Herron said.
Some common examples of voter suppression include problems with a signature match, closing polling places in minority neighborhoods and voter roll purges.
Voter roll purges happen when people who haven’t voted in the last two or three elections are taken off the voter roll, according to John Kilwein, an associate professor of political science.
“If the person goes to vote, at the voting station, it will say you aren’t registered to vote, and that causes problems,” Kilwein said.
Kilwein, like Herron, also said that voter ID laws are a form of voter suppression.
“In many urban cities, you don’t need a driver’s license, because most people don’t have cars; they use public transportation,” Kilwein said. “Making a person have a photo ID card is targeting a certain kind of voter.”
Many people who engage in voter suppression claim that they’re trying to prevent voter fraud, but voter fraud is a rare issue.
“While other countries have voter ID laws, they generally provide a national ID to all citizens,” Herron said. “In the U.S., we don’t have a national ID and this makes the implementation of voter ID much more complicated.”
To help put an end to voter suppression, there are many organizations students can volunteer with or donate to, such as the American Civil Liberties Union, Let America Vote and the Black Voters Matter Fund.
The Brennan Center for Justice is another organization that fights to end voter suppression. They have proposed automatic voter registration to help prevent voter roll purges, as well as Acts for Congress to pass that criminalize photo ID laws.
“From my perspective, it's important to make voting available to as many eligible voters as we can,” Herron said. “Which means that in some respects we sacrifice things like, what some might consider security to increase ease of access, and that's a trade off we have to, again, as a society, make these choices.”