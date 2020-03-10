Students can vote for WVU Student Government Association candidates on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Voting this year is online and can be accessed by clicking here. Students will be able to vote from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.
There are two tickets in this election:
Climb, which is led by presidential candidate Thaiddeus Dillie and vice presidential candidate Peyton Keener
Vision, which is led by presidential candidate Chase Riggs and vice presidential candidate Jaron Bragg
The official candidate list can be seen below:
A livestream of Monday's SGA candidate debate can be found below:
WVU SGA 2021 Presidential Candidate Debate https://t.co/fZHh8ukzrI— WVU Student Government Association (@wvusga) March 9, 2020