The water in the Life Sciences Building has been shut off so that workers can continue repairs on a broken water main from Monday, according to a Tweet from WVU Safety and Wellness.
Officials said they’re unsure how long the water will be unavailable throughout the building but will provide updates along the way.
UPDATE: To continue repair work, crews must shut off the water at the Life Sciences Building now.We currently don’t know how long water will be unavailable in the building. We’ll continue to provide updates as information is available.— WVU Safety and Wellness (@WVUsafety) February 1, 2022
Workers initially began assessing the damage on Monday morning.