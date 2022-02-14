As a first generation college student at a small liberal arts school in southern West Virginia, Akeya Carter-Bozman felt uncomfortable as a minority student.
Carter attended honors courses during her time at Concord University, but it made her upset that she could not be in classes where more people looked like her. She said she felt like she could not talk to faculty about her frustrations, and that office hours were less welcoming than they could have been.
Now, Carter works in the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at West Virginia University as a prevention specialist. She is also an adjunct professor and said she makes sure to communicate with her students that she would be available to speak to them if they ever needed help.
“Especially with our students of color, we have to create a culture and a narrative where they can feel comfortable coming and unpacking the things they’re going through,” Carter said.
Carter shared this story at the virtual panel, a Black Love Day Celebration, held by Rise WVU on Saturday, Feb. 12. The panelists discussed the difficulties of Black life in higher education and the importance of fostering a sense of community among Black students.
The event was hosted by Nathan Lawson, president of Rise WVU, an organization focused on the success of students of color and other underrepresented groups.
Carter said that without communication, people in higher education are “preaching” student success without setting students up for it.
Amaya Jernigan, president of the WVU Student Government Association, said that colleges are advertising that they want a more diverse student body, but they are not creating communities and planning for the lives these students will have at school.
She said this puts extra pressure on minority students.
“I am working a full time job, and then my classes are a full time job. And then I’m finding myself having to fill in these gaps or these holes that the University had not thought about before bringing me here and having to build up my community,” Jernigan said.
Jernigan said that Black students on campus have a burden to pick up “slacks” where the university has failed to celebrate diversity and find ways for these students to connect with each other. She said that Black students have become natural activists.
“We crave a place to belong, and we crave a space to live in and to thrive in — and we deserve it.”
Gregory Epps, program coordinator for the Health Sciences Center, said that Black students have been called to leadership and activism and that the only way things will change is if they stay focused, plan and do what they are called to do.
He added that doing the same thing over and over, having talks, is not enough.
“Now is the time where the fire’s hot, and if you want to make things happen, now’s the time to do it,” Epps said. “Be relentless, persevere, make it happen.”
Eric Murphy, assistant director of the WVU Center for Service and Learning, said that to create a successful environment for underrepresented students on campus, University faculty first need to continually reach out and offer resources to students. He said they need to show their students what it means to have a “family” on campus, so that campus life does not seem “foreign.”
Murphy said that he, too, experienced challenges as a minority college student that he had to overcome.
“I know everywhere I go, there I am, and I know that I will bring strength to the table. I know I will bring protest to the table. I know I will bring civil unrest to the table, if necessary,” he said.
Murphy said that it is the administration’s responsibility to ensure that students have the communal support and the ability to create civil discord.
Epps said that a way that the school could give minority students this support is by creating a space where these students can come together. He said this space should include resources like tutoring and mentoring and information about scholarships and internships, but overall, it should be a space that these students can call their own.
But Carter said helping students is a “two-way street.” She said that in order for faculty to help students, students need to show up and use these resources. Carter said there is more that faculty can do to support students, but they need to be willing to be involved.
“When you come to campus and we are having these welcome mixers and events and things like that, just don’t sit in your room, come to those,” Carter said.
She said the first steps students need to take to create change is having trust.