Welcome Week at West Virginia University has traditionally served as a way to welcome new students to campus, but freshman last year were unable to fully take part in this tradition due to COVID-19 restrictions.
This year, sophomore students get a say in what events will take place during Welcome Week. According to the University, a survey asking sophomores what activities they’d like to participate in will be sent out sometime this summer.
While WVU has announced plans to fully reopen its campuses, Welcome Week will mostly operate with reduced numbers. From Aug.12-20 a variety of smaller events will take place across campus offering food and music.
In an announcement Tuesday, WVU said it’s “committed to holding a larger concert” like FallFest later this academic year if 70% of its student body verifies vaccinations by Aug. 1.
University students and employees can verify their COVID-19 vaccinations at http://myhousing.wvu.edu.
Monday Night Lights, a way of welcoming the entire freshman class to campus, will take place Aug.16 at Milan Puskar Stadium. Once again, freshman students will have the chance to gather and take a class photo.
Students will also have the opportunity to attend Mountaineer MovieFest and a student organization fair at the WVU Coliseum during Welcome Week.
On Aug. 13 through the 17, the University will offer adventure, recreation and service activities to new and returning students.
More information regarding Welcome Week will be available next month, according to the University.