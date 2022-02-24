Pittsburgh’s Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed this past month, leaving 10 people injured just hours before President Joe Biden arrived to discuss the city’s infrastructure.
Before the collapse, inspectors had rated the Fern Hollow bridge in poor condition for a decade. Engineering experts have cautioned that this doesn’t necessarily mean imminent danger for other bridges rated in poor condition, of which West Virginia has hundreds.
Federal data shows West Virginia has the highest percentage of poor condition bridges in the nation at 20%. Forty bridges in poor condition can be found in Monongalia County alone.
The Fern Hollow bridge was assessed as in poor condition under the Federal Highway Administration’s national bridge inventory. As of last year, the same inventory gave 1,490 of West Virginia's 7,314 bridges a poor rating.
Despite the collapse in Pittsburgh, a poor rating does not always mean “imminent danger” according to Hota GangaRao, director of the Constructed Facilities Center at West Virginia University.
A bridge is considered in poor condition when it receives a rating of four or below on inspection.
GangaRao said a bridge is considered an “imminent danger” if it is rated at two or below.
“That doesn't mean we can neglect the bridges that are rated poor. I didn't mean that at all. All I'm saying is, just because it is poor doesn't mean it's going to collapse tomorrow,” GangaRao said.
“If you don't attend to these bridges as quickly as possible, especially those under the rating four, it is like cancer, it keeps eating away. And there may be a point of no return wherein the bridge has to be dismantled and a new one has to be built.”
In Monongalia County, 40 bridges received a poor rating, including one federal bridge. This amounts to just under 20% of all bridges in the county.
The 2021 National Bridge Inventory shows that there are 16 bridges in West Virginia with a rating of two or below. None of these bridges are in Monongalia County.
The Federal Highway Administration organizes the National Bridge Inventory into 3 categories: good, fair and poor.
This rating is determined based on evaluations of the bridge’s deck, superstructure, substructure and culvert.
Each of these areas is given an individual rating. If the lowest rating is a seven or above, the bridge’s condition is labeled “good.” If the lowest rating is a five or a six, the bridge’s condition is labeled “fair.” If the lowest rating is a four or below, the bridge’s condition is labeled “poor.”
These inspections are performed by the West Virginia Department of Transportation’s Division of Highways.
The percentage of bridges with a poor rating in West Virginia is 20.37%, the highest in the nation according to the 2021 data.
GangaRao says there are various factors that contribute to this percentage including high rates of freezing and thawing, West Virginia’s rough terrain, underground movement due to mining and heavy truck traffic.
To help improve the condition of West Virginia’s bridges, the state is slated to receive 506 million dollars over five years as part of the Bridge Replacement, Rehabilitation, Preservation, Protection, and Construction Program (Bridge Formula Program) launched by the U.S. Department of Transportation on Jan. 14.
This funding for this program was made possible through the Biden-Harris administration's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law which was passed by Congress in November.
GangaRao said using modern tools and materials to detect and fix bridge problems and finding economic ways to group them can help these upgrades happen in a cost effective way.
“We need to apply modern tools of examination of the bridges, as opposed to visual tools to understand where the distress is, what extent the distress is, then you immediately fix those problems,” he said. “That way not only you save a lot of money, but you're also going to save a lot of agony for the motorist.”