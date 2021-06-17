West Virginia University will close Friday, June 18, in observance of Juneteenth, following President Biden's declaration of the federal holiday.
Gov. Jim Justice has also recognized Juneteenth as a statewide holiday for state employees. The holiday will be observed on Friday, June 18, this year because it falls on a Saturday.
Every year the holiday is celebrated across the nation to commemorate the day the state of Texas was notified of the Emancipation Proclamation in 1865, which ended slavery in United States.
All facilities across campus will be closed with the exception of some essential services, including the Carruth Center, Child Learning Center, Creative Arts Center, Information Technology Services, WVU buses, student health and University Police.
University libraries, dining services — not including venues at Health Sciences venues — will be closed. All West Virginia Day events will be held virtually, according to the University.
All WVU Extension Services — with the exception of Jackson's Mill — will be closed state wide. WVU recommends checking with county offices to verify its hours of operation.
The closure for all non-essential personnel will begin at 11:59 p.m. Friday. WVU said essential personnel will be contacted by supervisors with information regarding schedules.
WVU will resume its standard hours of operation beginning Saturday, June 19, and summer classes recommence on Monday, June 21.