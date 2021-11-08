Trulieve Cannabis Corporation announced in a press release Monday that it will be opening a medical cannabis dispensary in Morgantown — a first for Trulieve and West Virginia.
The dispensary will be open to patients on Nov. 12 following a ribbon cutting ceremony, located at 1397 Earl L. Core Road in Sabraton.
Trulieve also announced a second dispensary will be opening in Weston on Monday, Nov. 15.
"We're thrilled to be first to market in West Virginia and to continue building the foundation for the West Virginia's emerging medical cannabis market," said Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers in the press release. "Our team is especially eager to leverage our first-mover advantage to bolster local economies by creating sustainable jobs and investing in marginalized communities. We look forward to serving West Virginia patients, who have been patiently waiting for this day to arrive, with an unparalleled retail experience and the high-quality medical cannabis products they can rely on for safe and effective relief."
West Virginia registered, age-verified patients with a valid medical cannabis card can access Trulieve’s products.
Trulieve first announced plans to enter West Virginia in February 2021 after securing four dispensary permits from the state's Office of Medical Cannabis. In July, the company began cultivation at its facility in Huntington, West Virginia.
Trulieve has plans to open more storefronts in WV over the next year. According to the press release, as of Nov. 4, West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources' Office of Medical Cannabis had received more than 4,000 patient applications for West Virginia's medical cannabis program.
Trulieve has announced partnerships with many organizations in Morgantown in advance of the dispensary’s opening, and has been participating in community events, including hosting a tailgate on Nov. 6.
Trulieve is inviting Morgantown residents to celebrate the opening of the state’s first medical cannabis dispensary. The event will be catered by Pizza Al’s, and free Trulieve merchandise will be handed out.
Patients will receive a 25% in-store discount on opening day as well. Those who are not yet registered patients can receive onsite assistance to complete an application on Friday.
Trulieve Morgantown will be open Thursday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 9:45 a.m. on Friday.